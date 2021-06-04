Israel, Greek tourism ministers meet, agree on COVID-19 testing

At the conference, which included the participation of over 20 tourism ministers from around the world, the two sides agreed on the price of coronavirus tests for Israelis returning from Greece, as well the type of tests to be used and accepted.

The Israeli and Greek tourism minister also agreed on marketing joint vacation packages to Israel and Greece, with the goal of reaching out to potential tourists in Germany, Britain, the US and more. The idea of a joint package has been floated by the two countries for years, and will not be implemented. As part of the agreement, Israel and Greece will both allocate some EUR 500,000 for the joint package.

Regarding the productive meeting, Israel's Tourism Minister Orit Farkash-HaCohen expressed her gratitude and stressed the importance of cooperation in promoting Israel and Greece's tourism industries.

"Thank you to the Greek Minister of Tourism for the invitation and the issues we have promoted today for the benefit of the tourism industry of the two countries. "Greece-Israel relations are better than ever and we are translating words into actions. In addition, I see great importance in the Israeli government's response to the Greek government's request regarding "pool" checks at the entrance to Israel. This will significantly save on the cost of the tests for those returning to Israel," said Farkash-HaCohen.

Farkash-HaCohen also met with Italy's tourism minister, where to two sides agreed to renew cooperation on tourism between the countries.

