The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News ISRAEL ELECTIONS WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Innovation Technology Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law Premium Pfizer News
Jerusalem Post Israel News

'Israel has attacked Iranian ships dozens of times in recent years'

The Israeli attacks against Iranian vessels have led to an approximately $1 billion loss to Hezbollah over the last three years.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF  
MARCH 19, 2021 11:59
The Saar-6 corvette, a warship dubbed "Shield", cruises near the production platform of Leviathan natural gas field after a welcoming ceremony by the Israeli navy marking its arrival, in the Mediterranean Sea off the coast of Haifa on December 1, 2020. (photo credit: RONEN ZVULUN / REUTERS)
The Saar-6 corvette, a warship dubbed "Shield", cruises near the production platform of Leviathan natural gas field after a welcoming ceremony by the Israeli navy marking its arrival, in the Mediterranean Sea off the coast of Haifa on December 1, 2020.
(photo credit: RONEN ZVULUN / REUTERS)
Israel has carried out dozens of attacks against Iranian ships throughout the Middle East, a report in Maariv claimed on Friday.
According to the story by veteran military correspondent Tal Lev-Ram, a recent story in the Wall Street Journal about a dozen Israeli attacks against Iranian ships ferrying oil to Syria was only “partial” and that Israel’s naval operations against Iran are “deeper and more thorough” than previously reported.
Until the report in the WSJ last week, Israeli operations against Iranian attempts to entrench itself in Syria were believed to be carried out solely by the Israeli Air Force alongside some special covert operations. The IAF reportedly carries out routine airstrikes against Iranian targets throughout the country. Earlier this week, such an attack was reported against a weapons shipment near Damascus.
Maariv quoted sources claiming that the Israeli attacks against Iranian vessels have led to an approximately $1 billion loss to Hezbollah over the last three years. Hezbollah receives about $900 million annually from Iran to help fund its operations and procurement of weaponry.
Naval operations are such that they are meant to be carried out without leaving behind any sign that Israel was involved. It is assumed that Iran knows who is behind the attacks against it vessels which are either damaged in explosions or experience other mysterious malfunctions.
Nevertheless, the Iranians are believed to have their hands tied. If they blame Israel for the attacks they will be confirming that they are running illegal oil deliveries in violation of international sanction regimes imposed on the Islamic Republic due to its continued development of a nuclear capability.
According to the Maariv report, the attacks at sea are aimed at preventing the transfer of sophisticated weapons from Iran to Syria and Hezbollah, especially components that could help the Lebanese-based terrorist organization proceed with its plan to turn its arsenal of tens of thousands of rockets into precision guided munitions.
Israel also wants to try and prevent Hezbollah from obtaining advanced anti-ship missiles from Iran like the Yakhont which it used successfully to strike the INS Hanit during the Second Lebanon War in 2006. 
The second objective, the paper said, was to wage “economic war” against Iran and to stop the transfer of oil to Syria which is then traded for cash used to finance Hezbollah's hostile activities, aimed at Israel.  



Tags Israel Hezbollah IDF Iran Syria Syria and Israel
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo

The High Court was right to allow Israelis into the country to vote

 By JPOST EDITORIAL

Israel's election campaigns lack the big ideas of the past

 By YAAKOV KATZ
Ruthie Blum

Why Israel’s anti-vax party is a cautionary tale

 By RUTHIE BLUM

Why fake news is a major danger for healthy public discourse

 By LIAT COLLINS
Ehud Olmert

Ehud Olmert: Merav Michaeli is the change Israel needs in 2021

 By EHUD OLMERT

Most Read

1

New Dead Sea Scroll fragments, world's oldest basket found in desert cave

Sections of the Book of the Twelve Minor Prophets scroll discovered in the Judean Desert expedition prior to their conservation.
2

Oldest woven basket in the world found in Israel, dates back 10,000 years

The 10,500-year-old basket as found in Muraba‘at Cave.
3

Lab tests suggest Israeli-made face mask eliminates over 99% of coronavirus

Sonovia mask
4

Coronavirus: Knesset okays electronic bracelet for returnees from abroad

A woman and her dog are seen on Jaffa Street in Jerusalem after the coronavirus lockdown ends, on February 8, 2021.
5

'Israel will be hit by 2,000 missiles a day in future war' - IDF general

IDF gets ready for Hezbollah along the Israeli-Lebanese border

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by