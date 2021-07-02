Israel in COVID vaccine swap talks after Palestinian deal failed - report

Israel is in contact with at least two other countries in an attempt to negotiate a coronavirus vaccine trade after a trade with the Palestinian Authority fell through last month, Haaretz reported Friday citing an official. Under the previous, unsuccessful agreement with the PA, Israel said it would supply up to 1.4 million doses of the vaccine immediately to the PA, and in September or October, when the doses purchased from Pfizer by the PA are due to arrive, the same number of doses would be returned to Israel. Prime Minister Mohammad Shtayyeh announced that he was canceling the shipment because the vaccines are due to expire soon.The official also said that negotiations for a swap with the UK fell through for technical reasons, according to Haaretz.This is a developing story.
