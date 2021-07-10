Israel Katz: Netanyahu does not deserve credit for economic success

Katz is one of the most veteran figures in Likud and has headed its governing secretariat for two decades. In an interview with Channel 12, Katz declared himself “king of Likud” and said he would succeed Netanyahu as party chairman immediately after Netanyahu decides he no longer wants the job.

“I do not give myself superlatives, but I led the Finance Ministry in the most difficult time, and now the entire world is praising us,” he said. “My year in the Treasury is worth five years. The State of Israel was saved from the worst plague there has been in the past century. I was solely responsible, and it will be remembered as one of the greatest things ever done.”

Asked if Netanyahu was also involved, Katz said: “Definitely, definitely not. He didn’t touch anything. He was busy with other things. It was only me. All the plans were mine. I presented them, passed them in the Knesset alone and ensured they would be implemented. I had full responsibility.”

Katz said Netanyahu came to his press conferences, because of his past experience dealing with the economy as finance minister.

cnxps.cmd.push(function () { cnxps({ playerId: '36af7c51-0caf-4741-9824-2c941fc6c17b' }).render('4c4d856e0e6f4e3d808bbc1715e132f6'); });

if(window.location.pathname.indexOf("656089") != -1){console.log("hedva connatix");document.getElementsByClassName("divConnatix")[0].style.display ="none";}

Asked if it bothered him that Netanyahu repeatedly took credit for his success, Katz admitted it annoyed him.