Israel Land Authority approves construction of new neighborhood in Eilat

The new neighborhood will be spread over an area of approximately 100 Dunams, and will be close in proximity to the region's salt ponds.

By CODY LEVINE  
SEPTEMBER 16, 2020 16:41
Eilat Israel’s winter wonderland (photo credit: ASSAF PINCHUK)
Eilat Israel’s winter wonderland
(photo credit: ASSAF PINCHUK)
Israel's Land Authority, in coordination with the Tourism Ministry, approved Wednesday the construction of a new neighborhood of 487 housing units and 80 guest rooms in Eilat, following the agreement of the District Committee for Planning and Construction in the Southern District, according to a press release from the ministry.
As part of the plan, the new neighborhood will seek to connect planned and existing traffic, while expanding urban development towards the south, east and west. The neighborhood will also place a strong emphasis on connectivity through local streets, pedestrian walkways and shady bike paths. The area will also include a bird park to its north. In attempt to provide a cooler experience for new residents in the typically hot Negev desert, the direction of new developments was designed in accordance with local climate and wind patters.
Construction will be done in small urban blocs, and will be four stories high.
Director of Southern District Planning at the Ministry of Tourism praised the neighborhood's approval, saying "The Ministry of Tourism welcomes the approval of the plan. The plan is part of a set of plans that produce a new urban district in the city of Eilat. The proposed development in this plan, which was approved several months ago will be called "Fulfilling the vision of the city of Eilat."
Hagai Sela, Director of Planning for the Southern Region at the Israel Land Authority, highlighted the importance of the new project, saying "The new neighborhood is an integral and important part of the development of the city of Eilat. In this way, the plan creates a planning framework for the construction of a residential neighborhood in Eilat within the area of ​​the algae factory, which continues the planning of the Brachot HaMalach neighborhood with about 487 units and about 80 guest rooms, by determining change of use, allocating plots and setting guidelines, rights and building restrictions.
"This is an important plan that aims to establish a quality residential neighborhood as part of the development of the city of Eilat. In addition to residential planning, the plan includes tourist areas, open public areas and public institutions," said Rafi Elmalech, Senior Project Manager at the Planning Division of the Israel Land Authority.


