Israel-Latin America lobby group launches to expand diplomatic ties

Foreign Minister Gabi Ashkenazi spoke about the importance of Israel's relations with the countries in Latin America on Monday amid the launching of a new lobby group focused expanding ties with Latin American countries.
The launch event for the new lobby group, called ILAN, took place in Herzliya and featured Ashkenazi, 15 ambassadors and diplomats from Latin America and ILAN founder and businessman Isaac Asa as well as ILAN head Dov Litvinoff.
"I am excited to launch ILAN in Israel today. This is a dream that began four years ago, and I welcome the opportunity to be a key part in strengthening the relations of Latin America and Israel," said Asa. In the coming years, one in three Americans will be of Latin American descent. If we do not mobilize them for Israel, we will lose America. Together with Israeli innovation, wisdom and faith, we will bring great news and a trans-Atlantic connection," he added.
Ashkenazi highlighted the importance of the lobby, saying that "Israel's connection to Latin America is extremely important. We at the Foreign Ministry see the importance of strategic relations with Latin Americans, and this is a challenge for us. The Foreign Ministry and I stand by ILAN and listen to the organization's needs throughout. The launch of the project is groundbreaking."The new lobby is expected to open branches throughout the continent, including in Central and South America.
