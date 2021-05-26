Israel and Latin American Network to launch as AIPAC extension

Save the Date flyer (Screenshot) "In the coming years, one in three Americans will be of Latin American descent. If we do not mobilize them for Israel, we will lose America," the organization announced in the Save the Date for its launch, which will take place on May 31st in Herzliya.

The organization intends to bring the United States, Central, and South America together to support Israel, will invest millions of dollars in building Israeli-Latin American and United States connections, and will establish branches in Central, North and South America.

Israel's Foreign Minister Gabi Ashkenazi, Presidential Candidate Isaac Herzog, former Israeli Ambassador to the UN Danny Danon, and Latin American ambassadors in Israel will join Asa and the CEO of ILAN, Dov Litvinoff in the organization's launch.

cnxps.cmd.push(function () { cnxps({ playerId: '36af7c51-0caf-4741-9824-2c941fc6c17b' }).render('4c4d856e0e6f4e3d808bbc1715e132f6'); });

if(window.location.pathname.indexOf("656089") != -1){console.log("hedva connatix");document.getElementsByClassName("divConnatix")[0].style.display ="none";}