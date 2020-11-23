Israel listed as one of the most expensive countries to buy a home in

Israel was listed in the top ten most expensive countries to buy a home in, according to research performed by Australia-based Compare The Market.The research compared average property prices against normal household earnings and disposable income indicative for the country to calculate what would be the cost per square meter as a percentage of annual income. Israel ranked number 38 out of 39 countries listed, where houses tend cost in the upwards around $9,780 per square meter, which accounts for 26.6% of a household's disposable annual income.Israel ranked just below South Korea, where the cost per square meter as a percentage of annual income is 39.6%, with a lower average of disposable income across the board and a higher average price per square meter. The two ranked above Switzerland (26.5%), Luxembourg (23.7%) and Japan (23.2%).Turkey was listed as the most affordable country to buy a home in, with a cost per square meter as a percentage of annual income coming in at 4.2%. It's followed closely behind by the United States, where houses cost close to $3,683 per square meter, and with most families having over $67,020 of annual disposable income the cost per square meter as a percentage of annual income sits at 5.5%.
cnxps.cmd.push(function () { cnxps({ playerId: '36af7c51-0caf-4741-9824-2c941fc6c17b' }).render('4c4d856e0e6f4e3d808bbc1715e132f6'); });if(window.location.pathname.indexOf("647856") != -1) {console.log("hedva connatix");document.getElementsByClassName("divConnatix")[0].style.display ="none";}