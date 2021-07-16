Israel-Morocco ties strengthen with signing of first cyber-defense deal

Israel National Cyber Directorate Yigal Unna signed this week in Rabat a deal with his Moroccan counterpart General El Mostafa Rabii and the Minister Delegate in charge of National Defense Administration Abdellatif Loudiyi.

The Israeli Defense Ministry was also involved in the deal.

"The accord is for operational cooperation, research and development and the sharing of information and knowledge," the Foreign Ministry said.

Unna's visit to Rabat follows that of Foreign Ministry Director-General Alon Ushpiz last week, where he met with Moroccan Foreign Minister Nasser Bourita and invited him for a first ever visit to Israel.

cnxps.cmd.push(function () { cnxps({ playerId: '36af7c51-0caf-4741-9824-2c941fc6c17b' }).render('4c4d856e0e6f4e3d808bbc1715e132f6'); });

if(window.location.pathname.indexOf("656089") != -1){document.getElementsByClassName("divConnatix")[0].style.display ="none";}else if(window.location.pathname.indexOf("634517") != -1){ document.getElementsByClassName("divConnatix")[0].style.display ="none"; var script = document.createElement('script'); script.src = 'https://player.anyclip.com/anyclip-widget/lre-widget/prod/v1/src/lre.js'; script.setAttribute('pubname','jpostcom'); script.setAttribute('widgetname','0011r00001lcD1i_12258'); document.getElementsByClassName('divAnyClip')[0].appendChild(script);}

Airlines from both countries are also expected to launch direct flights this month.

Last year, the two Israel and Morocco have long held secret ties, but have only held low level diplomatic ones from 1994-2000.Last year, the two re-established ties at a higher level, under the rubric of the Abraham Accords in which the United Arab Emirates, Bahrain and Sudan also normalized relations with Israel.

The Accords were brokered by former US President Donald Trump, but have continued to advance under the Biden Administration.

This week, as a sign of its deepening ties with Israel, the UAE opened its first ever embassy in Tel Aviv.

Israel and Morocco signed their first-ever cyber-defense accord to signal that fledgling relations between the two countries have continued to advance.