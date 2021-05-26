Israel Philharmonic teams up with ADI rehab center for special concert

Israel's Philharmonic Orchestra is teaming up with ADI, an Israeli provider for residential and rehabilitative care for those with severe disabilities, to present a classical music concert, which will emphasize inclusivity in society, the organization announced.
The concert, which is expected to take place on Thursday, June 3, will celebrate the opening of the ADI’s Neuro-Orthopedic Rehabilitative Hospital in the Negev, which is the first rehabilitative center of its kind to open in the south.
The Israel Philharmonic Orchestra will be playing their show at Nahalat-Eran rehabilitative village’s accessible amphitheater, with over 500 people expected to be in attendance in addition to hundreds of virtual participants around the world. One composition, entitled ‘Every Person is a Symphony’, will also feature ADI residents.
Beyond highlighting ADI residents, the event will also celebrate the 70th birthday of ADI Negev Chairman Major General (Res.) Doron Almog, a war hero who participated in the 1976 Entebbe Raid and Israel Prize laureate.
