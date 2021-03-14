Israel Police launch investigation into ZAKA head sexual assault case

Meshi-Zahav did not admit to the offenses, Kan News reported.



Several people of different ages, including men, women and teenage boys and girls, came forward to recall their abusive experiences with Meshi-Zahav over the years. According to a report first published by Haaretz on Thursday, he was investigated by police in 2011 on sexual assault accusations, but the probe was closed due to a lack of evidence.

The Lahav 433 police unit announced Saturday its intention to open the investigation into the sexual assault allegations on Meshi-Zahav.

As part of the investigation, the police indicated that investigators are planning to fly abroad to speak to victims abused by Meshi-Zahav and convince them to testify.

Sarah Ben-Nun, Tobias Siegal and Cody Levin contributed to this report.

