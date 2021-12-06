The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israeli News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Wellness Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law JP Must Premium
Jerusalem Post Israeli News

Israeli police officers framed Bedouin man for possession of firearms - report

The man spent more than a month in detention prior to being released on Sunday after a video, where a police officer can be visibly seen planting the firearm, came to light.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: DECEMBER 6, 2021 06:54

Updated: DECEMBER 6, 2021 06:55
A Glock 19, 9 mm Para pistol is seen in Vienna, Austria, March 22, 2018. (photo credit: REUTERS/HEINZ-PETER BADER)
A Glock 19, 9 mm Para pistol is seen in Vienna, Austria, March 22, 2018.
(photo credit: REUTERS/HEINZ-PETER BADER)
Israel Police officers appeared to have planted a gun in the car of a 19-year-old Bedouin man in a video of his arrest.
The man was indicted in November for possession of “an automatic pistol-type weapon with the capacity to kill.”
He spent more than a month in detention prior to being released on Sunday after a video, where a police officer can be visibly seen planting the firearm, came to light.
Though the man was originally pulled over for talking on the phone while driving, it was later discovered that he had been driving an unlicensed vehicle, apparently prompting the search. The police had yet to search his vehicle before determining that he was in possession of a weapon.
In the video, the man can be seen talking to one of the policemen from the driver’s side seat where the officer asked him if he had a gun, and another officer, visible in the background on the passenger side responded that there was a weapon in the glove compartment. The man’s lawyers requested to view the video of his arrest and from that conclude that the police officers had attempted to incriminate an innocent person.
Following his lawyers’ discovery, Southern District Attorneys and Judge Nasser Abu-Taha were presented with the findings. The man was released on Sunday and a complaint was filed to the Police Investigation Department, though the case has not been closed. Prosecutors believe that there are issues with the recordings.
Israel Policewoman holding a radar speed gun. (credit: ISRAEL POLICE) Israel Policewoman holding a radar speed gun. (credit: ISRAEL POLICE)
The State Attorney’s Office responded saying that they had submitted all of the information to the Department of Police Investigations for review and that they are awaiting results, following which it will be decided how the case will proceed.
The Israel Police stand by their claims that the driver was in illegal possession of a weapon, and said that following their initial search, any information surrounding the case should be provided by the prosecutor’s office.


Tags Israel Police police bedouin
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion
Jpost editorial logo

Yes, Border Police should shoot when necessary - editorial

 By JPOST EDITORIAL
Leah Aharoni

Don’t cherish Jewish values? You don’t get to make the call - opinion

 By LEAH AHARONI
ITIM director Rabbi Seth Farber.

Gov't optimistically embracing conversion reform - opinion

 By SETH FARBER

My Word: Beauty and the BDS beast

 By LIAT COLLINS
Jacob Nagel

PGM: Iran's greatest threat to Israel after nuclear program - opinion

 By JACOB NAGEL
Most Read
1

Large asteroid stronger than nuke heading towards Earth late December

Asteroid (illustrative)
2

COVID: First signs that vaccine protects against Omicron – health minister

Scanning electron microscope image shows SARS-CoV-2, also known as novel coronavirus
3

Israel bans foreigners from entering country to stop Omicron variant

Prime Minister Naftali Bennett at an emergency cabinet meeting to discuss the Omicron variant of the coronavirus, November 27, 2021.
4

Could seaweed stop coronavirus from infecting human cells? - study

Seaweed is seen on a beach in Cancun
5

Mars Curiosity rover captures rare and stunning panorama

Mars screenshot from Celestia 3D astronomy program.

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Promo Content
Special Content
Sites Of Interest
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by