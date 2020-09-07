The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora Opinion
Israel ranks 3rd on list of 2020's most popular countries for vegans

The Mediterranean diet provides most of the allure of the vegan cuisine offered in Israel not the disposition of its citizens towards eat meat products.

By ZACHARY KEYSER  
SEPTEMBER 7, 2020 21:59
Vegan Birthright (photo credit: RACHEL NEWBURY)
Vegan Birthright
(photo credit: RACHEL NEWBURY)
Israel ranked 3rd on Chef's Pencil's "Top Most Popular Countries and Cities for Vegans in 2020," ranking behind only the United Kingdom and Australia on the international list.
Over 5% of Israelis claim to be vegan, and the country's vegan-friendly culture and its plethora of plant-based cuisine to choose from has brought the Israel it to the forefront in discussions surrounding its vegan dominance.
However, the Mediterranean diet provides most of the allure of the vegan cuisine offered in Israel, not the disposition of its citizens towards eat meat products.
"Unique to this newly-formed country is the mix of the traditional Mediterranean diet of the area and the strict dietary laws of Kosher food – the separation of meat, dairy, and parve, which is pretty much vegan apart from the fish gelatin and honey, which means it has been easy to embrace veganism," Chef's Pencil said.
Additionally, the constant influx and mix of immigrant culture also adds a different flavor to the vegan cuisine you can find on the streets of Israel, and adds a distinguishing factor to the surrounding culture while adding to its popularity.
"With less than half the population being native to the region, the immigrant mindset of looking for something new has to be a big reason veganism has become so popular," Chef's Pencil concluded.
Notably, Israel’s military is the most vegan army in the world, with 1 out of 18 soldiers declaring themselves as vegan, according to a 2018 Army Radio report. Maj. Gen. Aviv Kochavi is also the IDF’s first vegetarian chief of staff, although not the same the country has shown to be focused on health, the environment and the abstention from animal cruelty and its IDF ranks are a perfect sample of that change.
According to that report, the number of vegans in the IDF increased 20-fold from 2015-2018, with the majority serving in the Intelligence Corps, the Kirya military headquarters and in support roles.
Chef's Pencil notes that according to Google Trends, while 2020 has been quite a wash, veganism is still on the rise throughout most parts of the world - they state that veganism is now twice as popular in 2020 as it was in 2015, similar to the survey of Israel's military.
In regard to widespread popularity, Europe leads the mix with the most countries ranking towards the top of the list, followed closely behind by Oceania, then by North America and Asia. Israel is the only Asian country in the top 15.
The full list is as follows:
1.) United Kingdom
2.) Australia
3.) Israel
4.) Austria
5.) New Zealand
6.) Germany
7.) Sweden
8.) Switzerland
9.) Canada
10.) Ireland
11.) Netherlands
12.) United States
13.) Denmark
14.) Finland
15.) Chile
Anna Ahronheim contributed to this report.


