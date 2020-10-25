The Tourism Ministry's initiative to define the city of Eilat and the Dead Sea area as "green tourism islands" was approved on Sunday at a cabinet meeting.

According to the outline, the coronavirus cabinet will be allowed to declare the city of Eilat and the hotel complex surrounding the Dead Sea as 'special tourist areas'.

Entry into the green tourist areas, which house around 30% of the country's hotel rooms, will be conditional on the presentation of an up-to-date negative coronavirus test. The outline will allow the opening of hotels in the aforementioned areas while adhering to Health Ministry distancing guidelines.



Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu explained the decision during the cabinet meeting, saying "a considerable volume of our tourism is concentrated there. We have made special arrangements for them because they are remote, they are separated. This is a very important announcement for the residents of these areas, and also for the citizens of Israel, who want to go to defined and safe places." At a later stage, more gradually, the law that will be enacted will allow the opening of more businesses in the areas, which will serve the hotel guests.

The rationale underlying the law rests on two main aspects:



Health - The uniqueness of the Dead Sea allows for the existence of a 'sterile area' to which vacationers who are negative for COVID-19 can gather, thus minimizing the risk of the virus spreading. The Dead Sea Hotels complex does not have a local population, which may come into contact with hotel guests. The geographical characteristics of the city of Eilat and its relative isolation from nearby towns also give it the status of a 'tourist island' that allows people to monitor the entry into the city.