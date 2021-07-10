The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News ISRAEL ELECTIONS WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law JP Must Premium Pfizer News
Jerusalem Post Israel News

Israel Shipyards, IAI announce cybersecurity collaboration agreement

Approximately 95% of Israel's imports arrive via ports. Any potential cyberattack on Israel's ships or ports could harm the stability and functioning of Israeli maritime transport.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF  
JULY 10, 2021 04:50
A man walks along the shore of the Mediterranean Sea as a cargo vessel that arrived at Israel's Ashdod port and was swept away when a storm began is seen nearby, close to Ashdod's port in southern Israel December 26, 2019 (photo credit: REUTERS/AMIR COHEN)
A man walks along the shore of the Mediterranean Sea as a cargo vessel that arrived at Israel's Ashdod port and was swept away when a storm began is seen nearby, close to Ashdod's port in southern Israel December 26, 2019
(photo credit: REUTERS/AMIR COHEN)
Israel Shipyards and Israel Aerospace Industries (IAI) have signed an agreement to collaborate in developing a cybersecurity system for vessels, the companies announced on Thursday.
Approximately 95% of Israel's imports arrive via ports.
In a statement, the IAI and Israel Shipyards noted that the International Maritime Organization (IMO) recently updated the cybersecurity demands for vessels and ports. This correlates with the growing threats of cyberattacks all over the world.
The statement added that any potential cyberattack on Israel's ships or ports could harm the stability and functioning of Israeli maritime transport.
The cybersecurity system to be developed will incorporate defense mechanisms specified to the technical aspects of marine vessels.
"We are proud to cooperate with the IAI. Our cooperation blends Israel Shipyard's experience and expertise in the field of construction and maintenance of military and commercial vessels, with IAI's cyber capabilities," said Israel Shipyard Chairman Samy Katsav.
"The collaboration with Israel Shipyards provides a cyberdefense solution for commercial vessels. The IAI is a national source of knowledge in the cyber field and the agreement will provide a capable cybersecurity system for all vessels built by Israel Shipyards," said IAI CEO Boaz Levy.


Tags Israel Ship iai
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion
Jpost editorial logo

The new government has severely failed to tackle Arab violence - editorial

 By JPOST EDITORIAL

Israel needs to stop neglecting wartime media front - opinion

 By YAAKOV KATZ

My Word: Presidents and present-day politics

 By LIAT COLLINS
Ruthie Blum

President Isaac Herzog’s grand entrance - opinion

 By RUTHIE BLUM
Amotz Asa-El

The US war in Afghanistan is over, but who won?

 By AMOTZ ASA-EL
Most Read
1

New prehistoric human unknown to science discovered in Israel

Skull found at the site among other items at Nesher Ramla.
2

Stunning archaeological find: Is there an 'underworld' under the earth?

Relief with the twelve gods of the underworld at Yazılıkaya Rock Temple
3

COVID-19 might be over, but viral infections in Israel are surging

This undated transmission electron microscope image shows SARS-CoV-2, also known as novel coronavirus, the virus that causes COVID-19, isolated from a patient in the U.S. Virus particles are shown emerging from the surface of cells cultured in the lab. The spikes on the outer edge of the virus parti
4

Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine linked to rare blood disease - Israeli study

An illustrative photo of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine.
5

Massive exercise in Black Sea with US comes after Russia warning

A view shows Russian warships on sunset ahead of the Navy Day parade in the Black Sea port of Sevastopol, Crimea July 27, 2019

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Promo Content
Special Content
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by