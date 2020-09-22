The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora Opinion
Israel Start-Up Nation Central, India's iCreate partner up

Start-Up Nation and iCreate initiated the Online Acceleration Program, aiming to partner up Israeli start-ups with relevant Indian counterparts to work on innovative solutions

By DANIEL NISINMAN, JERUSALEM POST STAFF  
SEPTEMBER 22, 2020 19:40
Indian and Israeli officals holding copies of the memorandum. (photo credit: ICREATE)
Israel Start-Up Nation Central and India's International Center for Entrepreneurship and Technology (iCreate) signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) on Tuesday promising to cooperate and accelerate innovation and technology between the two countries, hoping to bring Israeli and Indian entrepreneurs and start-ups together to collaborate on creating innovative solutions for the future.
With the signing of the MoU, Start-Up Nation and iCreate initiated the Online Acceleration Program, which attempts to partner up Israeli start-ups with relevant Indian counterparts to work on innovative solutions.
Partcipating start-ups can list challenges that will then be compiled into relevant partnership with technology providers powered by a matchmaking system to pair up the strongest companies together, from both countryies.
"Today we close a circle. A circle that started in 2018 when PM Modi and PM Netanyahu  inaugurated this important incubator, iCreate, and now, two years later, we are signing, on the very spot where they stood, an MoU on innovation between Israel’s Start-Up Nation Central and India’s iCreate," said Ambassador of Israel to India Dr. Ron Malka. "This agreement is an important milestone in the growing innovation collaboration between Israel and India and stands in line with the visions of the Prime Ministers."
"Israel has the most startups per capita worldwide, and India is the top innovation destination in Asia," he added. "Together, both countries continue to form partnerships and collaborations in technology and innovation to solve a range of global issues like COVID-19, renewable energy and more, implementing high end technologies like AI, big data analysis and more."
CEO of Start-Up Nation Central Prof. Eugene Kandel, who was one of the signatories of the MoU said that "this MOU is an important step in realizing the potential of the India-Israel relations in the field of innovative technologies. I’m confident this partnership will pave the way for more Israeli startups to collaborate with Indian organizations and firms to develop and implement cutting-edge Israeli technologies that address India's and the world's most pressing needs. We look forward to collaborating with i-Create, identifying Israeli partners to jointly develop solutions to the current challenges in India."


