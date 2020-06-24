The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
Israel starts gearing up for 2021 population census

The census, carried out every decade, will start in earnest in April 2021.

By EYTAN HALON  
JUNE 24, 2020 15:31
Lights are reflected in the Mediterranean Sea, as a view of Jaffa Port is seen at sunset, in Jaffa, Israel June 16, 2019. Picture taken June 16, 2019 (photo credit: REUTERS/AMIR COHEN)
Lights are reflected in the Mediterranean Sea, as a view of Jaffa Port is seen at sunset, in Jaffa, Israel June 16, 2019. Picture taken June 16, 2019
(photo credit: REUTERS/AMIR COHEN)
Preparations for Israel's seventh population census will officially commence on Sunday, the Central Bureau of Statistics (CBS) has announced, ahead of rolling out a preliminary survey to thousands of citizens nationwide.
The census, carried out every decade, will start in earnest in April 2021. Before then, 35,000 Israeli citizens will receive a "rehearsal survey" from next week and will be asked to respond to a series of questions. For the first time, answers may be submitted online.
The pilot, scheduled to end on December 3, will include citizens from 52 towns and cities in the Hadera and Nazareth areas, as well as around the southern Bedouin town of Kuseife. Questions will focus on sociodemographic and economic matters.
"The population and housing census is a national project of state-wide importance and relating to all Israeli citizens," said CBS director and national statistician Prof. Danny Pfeffermann.
"A state cannot exist without comprehensive, high-quality and updated statistics. The census constitutes a complete and reliable picture of the nation's entire population, and its demographic, social and economic characteristics. The rehearsal will enable the CBS to prepare better to carry out the census."
Some 550,000 Israelis are expected to participate in the full census next year, representing approximately 6% of the population. The last census was carried out in 2008, and represented the first "combined" study, gathering both data from the field and existing administrative databases.
Launching a secure digital platform for census responses, the CBS says, will overcome the need for telephone calls and in-person meetings with census enumerators.
"In recent years, the CBS has worked to change its data collection method in order to streamline work processes in an effort to save resources, so that questions may be shortened and to save time and money," said Nitzan Hacohen, tasked with heading field work for the census. "For the first time, it will be possible to respond to the census questionnaire digitally."
The first census was carried out in Israel in November 1948, shortly after the establishment of the state. The census required a seven-hour general home curfew to ensure that all participants would be at home and to avoid double counting of the same individuals.


