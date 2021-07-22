Israel to be compensated NIS 50 million for oil spill

Israel, member of IOPC Funds since 2006, has sustained a loss of around NIS 50 Million due to the spill. The Foundation's executive committee, which meets biannually, accepted Israel's request for compensation unanimously, with all member states voting in favor.

The ecological disaster that struck the Mediterranean Sea in February washed up over 70 tons of tar on Israel's shores. The Environmental Protection Ministry previously estimated over 1,200 tons of tar were still in the ocean.

According to an investigation conducted by the Environmental Protection Ministry and international shipping journal Lloyd's List, the source of the spill was an Iranian owned oil tanker called The Emerald, carrying 90,000 tons of crude oil from Iran to Syria.

Former Environmental Protection Minister Gila Gamliel dubbed the incident " eco-terrorism " at the time.

חדשות טובות! ישראל תפוצה על אסון הנפט מקרן בין לאומית לפי העיקרון המזהם משלם. ברכות לרני עמיר מהמשרד להגנת הסביבה שייצג את ישראל בדיוני הקרן ותזכורת מהן הסכנות בשינוע נפט בים https://t.co/TGNX6ZpNpz July 22, 2021 "Israel will be compensated for the tar disaster," said Environmental Protection Minister Tamar Zandberg. "The damage caused to our ocean and the wildlife as a result from the spill was significant, and the incident emphasizes our preference to prevent further oil spills by moving to renewable energy," Zandberg added.