The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News ISRAEL ELECTIONS WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law JP Must Premium Pfizer News
Jerusalem Post Israel News

Israel to deport 100 Black Hebrews to the US within 2 months - report

Their community numbers around 5,000, and while they have integrated reasonably well in Dimona, they live in limbo because their future in Israel remains uncertain.

By GREER FAY CASHMAN  
APRIL 27, 2021 20:43
black hebrews 2 (photo credit: LIRON SHIMONI)
black hebrews 2
(photo credit: LIRON SHIMONI)
  There is no such creature as an average Israeli. There are just too many differences between us. However, it would be reasonably safe to say that the random Israeli is not a racist. Nation-State Law notwithstanding, non-Jews and people of color are not made to sit at the back of the bus, nor are they treated as inferiors by most of their fellow human beings. It’s very much a live and let live situation, unless one or more hotheads from any sector of the population do something that will provoke a violent response from another sector.
Unfortunately, according to a report in Yediot Aharonot, some 100 members of the Black Hebrews, most of them born in Israel, and knowing no other environment, are to be deported to the United States within the next two months.
The Black Hebrews, who believe themselves to be descendants of the Lost Tribes of Israel, originated in Chicago under the leadership of the late Ben Carter, also known as Ben Ammi Ben-Israel, came to Israel in the late 1960s, and for the most part settled in Dimona. They have been trying for half a century, with only minimal success, to acquire Israeli citizenship. Some have served in the army, but most have been rejected because they are not citizens of Israel.
Their community numbers around 5,000, and while they have integrated reasonably well in Dimona, they live in limbo because their future in Israel remains uncertain. Their permanent resident status can be revoked at any time.
A 44-year-old member of the Black Hebrew community, who was born in Israel, and whose children were born in Israel, in an interview on KAN Reshet Bet, said that he was in constant fear of being deported, because all his requests for citizenship had been denied. Another spoke of a mother of nine children, some of whom were born in Israel, who is being deported. She has lived in Israel for around 30 years, and before leaving America, sold all her assets. The hard-line policy will continue for as long as Arye Deri remains interior minister, and was no different when Eli Yishai occupied the same position.
A senior employee of the Interior Ministry told Reshet Bet that there was no intention of expelling the whole community, only those of its members who are living in Israel illegally and have not been accorded citizenship or permanent residence. When asked how come it has taken 20 or 30 years to catch up with such people, the employee replied: “We can’t put a GPS on every new arrival.” He kept insisting on the illegality of those being deported, saying that they have where to go because they are all American citizens. The fact that some of these American citizens were born in Israel, and knew no other life, made no impression on him.


Tags dimona black hebrews black hebrews Deportation Interior Ministry
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo

Israel is not an apartheid state - editorial

 By JPOST EDITORIAL
Emily Schrader

Recognition of the Armenian Genocide was long-awaited

 By EMILY SCHRADER
Susan Hattis Rolef

Netanyahu's dream of right-wing government may not happen - opinion

 By SUSAN HATTIS ROLEF
Gerald Steinberg

German ‘cultural leaders’ and the anti-anti boycott campaign - comment

 By GERALD STEINBERG

My Word: Justice for Sarah Halimi and justice for all

 By LIAT COLLINS

Most Read

1

Syrian missile lands near Dimona nuclear reactor, interception fails

Missile fire is seen from Damascus, Syria May 10, 2018.
2

Iran media celebrates 'explosion' at 'sensitive Israel missile factory'

An Israeli MRSAM missile during a test in 2020
3

Netanyahu gives up on forming a government

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu at a memorial ceremony for Joseph Trumpeldor in Tel-Hai, northern Israel, February 23, 2021
4

New coronavirus variant could be resistant to antibodies - research

Colorized scanning electron micrograph of an apoptotic cell (greenish brown) heavily infected with SARS-COV-2 virus particles (pink), also known as novel coronavirus, isolated from a patient sample. Image captured and color-enhanced at the NIAID Integrated Research Facility (IRF) in Fort Detrick, Ma
5

Jerusalem escalation could be how Israel's next war starts - analysis

Israeli police officers clash with arabs in East Jerusalem on April 23, 2021

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by