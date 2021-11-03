The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Israel to launch massive aerial reconnaissance balloon in the north

The system will be able to detect aerial threats at long ranges.

By ANNA AHRONHEIM  
NOVEMBER 3, 2021 10:11
As Israel continues to work towards significantly boosting its air defenses, the defense establishment has begun to launch an advanced aerial surveillance balloon in the north of the country to provide additional early warning capabilities against aerial threats.
Following years of development and manufacturing, the Israel Missile Defense Organization (IMDO) in the Directorate of Defense R&D of the Israel Ministry of Defense “began initial inflation operations” of the balloon, the Defense Ministry said in a statement.
The High Availability Aerostat System (HAAS), developed by the American company TCOM which specializes in aerostat surveillance solutions, is one of the largest in the world and is designed to carry an improved sensing system to provide detection and early warnings of advanced threats.
“In several flight test campaigns conducted in recent months, we have demonstrated the outstanding capabilities of Israel’s multi-tier missile defense- including against cruise missiles,” said IMDO Director, Moshe Patel. “The IMDO and MDA, together with the IAF and defense industries are constantly improving Israel’s threat detection capabilities. This aerostat system will cruise at high altitudes and provide an exceptional, multi-directional detection capability against advanced threats.”
The IMDO, Israeli Air Force, and ELTA, an IAI subsidiary and prime contractor for the ES program, began initial inflation operations in recent days at facilities established by the defense ministry in the north of the country. 
The ES system is comprised of the HAAS and an advanced radar designed to detect incoming threats at long ranges when operating at high altitudes. 
“It will provide additional detection and early warning capabilities to the existing operational air defense detection array deployed around Israel,” the statement read.
Israel’s air defenses include the Iron Dome, designed to shoot down short-range rockets and drones, the Arrow system which intercepts ballistic missiles outside of the Earth’s atmosphere and the David’s Sling missile defense system is designed to intercept tactical ballistic missiles, medium- to long-range rockets, as well as cruise missiles fired at ranges between 40 to 300km.  
Israel also has Patriot missile batteries stationed in the north of the country and has used them to intercept drones infiltrating into Israeli airspace from Syria. During fighting with the Gaza Strip in May, the IAF downed an Iranian-made drone that had flown into Israeli airspace near the northern city of Beit She’an.
The IAF is also working towards having a full, permanent defensive umbrella in place in northern Israel with plans to expand it nationwide. The IAF currently has several fixed air defense systems that are supplemented by mobile batteries. 
Israel Air Force Commander, Maj.-Gen. Amikam Norkin said that “the IAF has both the defensive and offensive systems to defend the State of Israel and its sovereignty.” 
"The ES system will be a significant component in strengthening our capabilities to defend the country's borders against a variety of threats and will enable us to build a more accurate and broader air surveillance picture,” he said.
This new radar system was developed under a cooperative program between IMDO and the US Missile Defense Agency (MDA). 
“The Elevated Sensor is another great example of cooperation between the Missile Defense Agency, IMDO and industry partners. The co-developed technology and research are a benefit to both nations. Additionally, this system will further enhance Israel’s advanced threat detection capabilities to maintain Israel’s qualitative military edge,” said MDA Director, Vice Admiral Jon Hill.
“The ES system provides a significant technological and operational advantage for early and precise threat detection,” said IAI President and CEO, Boaz Levy, adding that “this technology increases the reliability of the aerial surveillance picture, and increases efficiency against a range of targets.”
Last month, Defense Minister Benny Gantz revealed the location of an Iranian airbase that he said was used to train Tehran’s regional proxies to operate advanced drones like the one shot down in May.
"Iran has created ‘emissary terrorism’ under the auspices of organized terror armies that help it achieve its economic, political, and military goals. Iran is trying to transfer its knowledge that will enable Iraq, Syria, and Lebanon. Also in the Gaza Strip, to produce advanced UAVs,” he said.
According to Gantz, terror operatives from those countries are being trained on flying Iranian UAVs at the base outside the city of Esfahan “which is the cornerstone of Iranian aerial terrorism in the region.”
Iranian drones can reach a range of 1,700 kilometers and their attacks have targeted assets belonging to the United States, Saudi Arabia, Israel as well as Sunni organizations in Syria and Iraq.


