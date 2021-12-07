The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israeli News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Wellness Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law JP Must Premium
Jerusalem Post Israeli News

Israel to look into legalizing CBD

Health Ministry committee to examine the possibility of removing cannabidiol from the list of dangerous drugs.

By ROSSELLA TERCATIN
Published: DECEMBER 7, 2021 19:37

Updated: DECEMBER 7, 2021 19:41
Chemdawg marijuana plants grow at a facility (photo credit: REUTERS)
Chemdawg marijuana plants grow at a facility
(photo credit: REUTERS)
Israel is going to look into removing products containing cannabinoid (CBD) – the second-most prevalent active ingredient in marijuana, and one that does not produce psychotropic effects – from the list of dangerous drugs, the Health Ministry said Tuesday, announcing the establishment of a committee to investigate the issue.
“We are examining the removal of CBD extracted from cannabis from the Dangerous Drugs Ordinance so that products containing CBD can be marketed,” Health Minister Nitzan Horowitz said on Twitter. “On the issue of medical cannabis, with its products and ingredients – we are working to facilitate and open up where possible. Regarding legalization, it is also time to set things free.”
According to the World Health Organization, CBD in humans exhibits no effects indicative of any abuse or dependence.
“There is unsanctioned medical use of CBD-based products with oils, supplements, gums and high-concentration extracts available online for the treatment of many ailments,” reads a 2017 WHO report. “CBD is generally well tolerated with a good safety profile.
“Several countries have modified their national controls to accommodate CBD as a medicinal product,” the report further said. “To date, there is no evidence of recreational use of CBD or any public health-related problems associated with the use of pure CBD.”
A man prepares a cigarette mixed with marijuana during Cannatech 2017, an annual global cannabis industry event, in Tel Aviv, Israel March 20, 2017. (credit: REUTERS/AMIR COHEN)A man prepares a cigarette mixed with marijuana during Cannatech 2017, an annual global cannabis industry event, in Tel Aviv, Israel March 20, 2017. (credit: REUTERS/AMIR COHEN)
The committee will be headed by Assuta Medical Centers chairman Prof. Joshua Shemer.
The experts will examine the possibility for the substance to be sold legally with a particular emphasis on its potential use in the food and cosmetics industry. Their work will include checking how different countries approach the question, what limits are necessary in terms of safety and how to ensure enforcement of the rules.
Recommendations on the matter are due to be presented to the ministry in January.
In July, the coalition suffered a major defeat when a draft bill to decriminalize the recreational use of up to 50 grams of cannabis for personal use and up to 15 seeds, while also reclassifying CBD as a food additive, failed to get a majority in the Knesset after the Ra’am Party decided to vote against the bill.
At the end of last month, the coalition created a committee headed by New Hope faction chairwoman Sharren Haskel to legislate on medical cannabis.
Gil Hoffman contributed to this report.


Tags marijuana nitzan horowitz Health Ministry Cannabis
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion
Jpost editorial logo

Israel must do its part to fight the global environmental crisis - editorial

 By JPOST EDITORIAL
Yitz Greenberg

Haredim did not produce the Hanukkah miracle - opinion

 By YITZ GREENBERG
Leah Aharoni

Don’t cherish Jewish values? You don’t get to make the call - opinion

 By LEAH AHARONI
ITIM director Rabbi Seth Farber.

Gov't optimistically embracing conversion reform - opinion

 By SETH FARBER
Susan Hattis Rolef

Channel 14 as Israel’s Fox News? - opinion

 By SUSAN HATTIS ROLEF
Most Read
1

COVID: First signs that vaccine protects against Omicron – health minister

Scanning electron microscope image shows SARS-CoV-2, also known as novel coronavirus
2

Large asteroid stronger than nuke heading towards Earth late December

Asteroid (illustrative)
3

Is third sabotage the charm at Iran's Natanz nuclear facility? - analysis

VIEW OF a damaged building after a fire broke out at Iran’s Natanz Nuclear Facility, in Isfahan on July 2.
4

Could seaweed stop coronavirus from infecting human cells? - study

Seaweed is seen on a beach in Cancun
5

129 nations ignore Jewish ties to Temple Mount, call it solely Muslim

Jewish visitors on the Temple Mount on Wednesday.

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Promo Content
Special Content
Sites Of Interest
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by