Israel intends to advance plans for 3,144 settler homes on Wednesday, despite international condemnation from the United States, the United Nations and the European Union.

Some 46% of the projects the Higher Planning Council for Judea and Samaria will debate on Wednesday are for construction in isolated settlements located beyond the planned route of the security barrier.

With the exception of Givat Ze’ev, which is the fifth largest settlement, all of the projects are slated for mid-size or small communities.

Then council is expected to give final approval to plans for 1,800 settler homes, and to allow for the remainder of the plans to be deposited, a move that allows for it to advance for final approval.

Out of the 1,334 plans to be deposited, the largest are 399 homes for Revava, 380 for Kedumim and 156 for Givat Ze’ev.

The Higher Planning Council is set to advance West Bank settler housing projects Sunday, including in Itamar. Picture taken June 15, 2020. (credit: RONEN ZVULUN/REUTERS)

The rest are 100 for Elon Moreh, 100 for Sansana, 86 for Ofarim, 45 for Vered Yeriho, 27 for Karnei Shomron, 18 for Alon Shvut, 116 for Efrat, 10 for Hinanit and seven for Hermesh.

The largest project among those that will receive final approval is 628 for Eli. Other projects include plans for 292 homes for Kfar Etzion, 286 for Har Bracha, 224 for Talmon and 105 for Elon Shvut, 83 for Karnei Shomron, 58 for Beit El, 42 for Givat Ze’ev, 28 for Barkan, 14 for Ma’aleh Michmash, 20 for Shima and 20 for Peduel.

Wednesday’s meeting will mark the first time the council has met since US President Joe Biden took office in January.

Similarly on Sunday, the Construction and Housing Ministry published tenders for 1,355 settler homes. It was the first marking of Jewish homes in Judea and Samaria since Biden took office.

This included, according to the left-wing gourd Peace Now, 731 homes in the Ariel settlement, 346 homes in Beit El, 102 in Elkana, 96 in Adam, 57 in Emmanuel and one in Beitar Illit.

The ministry also published tenders for 83 homes in the new east Jerusalem neighborhood of Givat HaMatos.

Prime Minister Naftali Bennett has long insisted that he has no plans to freeze settlement activity.

The spokesperson for the European Union said, “We call upon the government of Israel to halt settlement construction and to not proceed with the announced tenders.

“Settlements are illegal under international law and constitute a major obstacle to the achievement of the two-state solution and a just, lasting and comprehensive peace between the parties.”

UN Special Coordinator for the Middle East Peace Process Tor Wennesland said that all such settlement activity must cease immediately. The US also said it opposed all settlement activity.