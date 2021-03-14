Israel to send a coronavirus vaccine shipment for emissaries in the US

Israel's Health and Foreign Affairs Ministries announced in a joint statement on Sunday that they are preparing an outline to ship Pfizer-brand coronavirus vaccines for the Israeli emissaries serving in the United States as early as the beginning of next week.

Around 500 Israeli emissaries and their families - from the embassy in Washington DC and from the country's eight consulates - are expected to arrive in the Israeli consulate in New York to be vaccinated as part of the operation.

Three weeks after the first shipment, Israel will send an additional amount of vaccines to carry out the second round of shots.

The outline is part of the implementation of the Israeli government's decision - initiated by Foreign Minister Gabi Ashkenazi - to vaccinate all state envoys around the world.

To date, hundreds of emissaries from the Israeli embassies in Africa, Europe, Euro-Asia, India and the Middle East have arrived in Israel on special "vaccination flights" have been vaccinated.

Due to its large sample size, the New York operation will also make a great case study to see whether the vaccine can be applied in other areas, while still adhering with all of its strict medical requirements.

If found successful, the outline will also be implemented in other places as well, for the benefit of Israeli emissaries abroad.

