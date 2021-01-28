Israel to supply Air Force fighter jets to Top Aces for training services.

The Defense Ministry announced on Thursday it sold 9 surplus F-16 aircraft to Top Aces, a Canadian company.These will be employed as Adversary Aircraft for US Air Force training, a Defense Ministry statement said. The agreement amounts to tens of millions of dollars, it added.The deal was done by the Directorate of International Defense Cooperation, SIBAT, in the Israeli Defense Ministry.The statement added that “following lengthy negotiations led by SIBAT and the Israel Air Force, the Director-General of the Israel Ministry of Defense, Maj. Gen. (Res.) Amir Eshel signed an unprecedented agreement for the sale of 29 F-16 A/B fighter jets to TOP ACES.“The company will supply adversary air services for U.S. Air Force pilot training. As part of the agreement, the first four fighter jets were delivered to the U.S. yesterday, in an Antonov cargo plane.”
cnxps.cmd.push(function () { cnxps({ playerId: '36af7c51-0caf-4741-9824-2c941fc6c17b' }).render('4c4d856e0e6f4e3d808bbc1715e132f6'); });if(window.location.pathname.indexOf("656089") != -1){console.log("hedva connatix");document.getElementsByClassName("divConnatix")[0].style.display ="none";}