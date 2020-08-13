Israel, US test ballistic missile defense system

Israel's Defense Ministry and the US Missile Defense Agency (MDA) conducted a joint test of the Arrow 2 missile defense system, the Defense Ministry Spokesperson said Wednesday night.





"The Israel Ministry of Defense and the US Missile Defense Organization have recently conducted a pre-planned flight test of the Arrow weapon system using an Arrow 2 interceptor," the spokesperson said.





According to the ministry, the test was conducted Wednesday, August 12, at 23:45 Israel time. The system reportedly successfully intercepted a long-range surface-to-surface missile (SSM) with an offensive warhead.





"Our technological commando unit ensures we are always one step ahead of our enemies," Alternate Prime Minister and Defense Minister Benny Gantz said following the test.





"Israel faces threats from afar and close up, and our technological commando unit – headed by the Military Equipment and Technological Infrastructure Research and Development Administration (Map'at), the Israel Aerospace Industry (IAI) and the military industries – ensures we are always one step ahead of our enemies, protecting Israel's skies from every threat," he continued.





Israel's joint test with the US "expresses the friendship and partnership of the two states and the US' commitment to the security of Israeli citizens. We will continue working together to consolidate the abilities of the military establishment – in the air, in sea, on the ground and in the cyberspace."





According to the Defense Ministry's Spokesperson, the Arrow 2 test joins a series of successful tests of the Arrow 3 conducted in Alaska last year, helping Israel face its future threats more effectively.





The companies that participated in the creation of Arrow 2 are Alta, which created the radar system, and Elbit, wich created the launch system, in addition to Tomer, the national rocket propulsion systems production company and Rafael, which created the interceptors alongside other parts of the system, as well as Boeing, the ministry said.



