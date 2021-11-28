Israel will host Miss Universe contest despite COVID Omicron variant

Israel will host the Miss Universe beauty pageant on December 12 despite imposing travel restrictions in a bid to stave off the Omicron strain of the coronavirus, Tourism Minister Yoel Razvozov said on Sunday.

He said participants in the contest, to be held in the Red Sea resort of Eilat, will be granted waivers from the curbs while possibly being subject to PCR testing every 48 hours and other precautionary measures.

Israel announced on Saturday it was banning the entry of foreigners into the country.

"This is an event that will be broadcast in 174 countries, a very important event, an event that Eilat, too, is very much in need of," Razvozov told reporters.

"We will know how to manage this event. So, by using the waivers committee, we will have events like this, to which the country already committed itself and which we cannot cancel."

Miss Universe Andrea Meza of Mexico is seen visiting Jerusalem, Israel, on November 17, 2021. (credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM/THE JERUSALEM POST)

Israel will be able to host the competition for the first time next month, as coronavirus cases in the country have remained relatively low with only one Omicron variant detected at least.

The announcement of Israel's hosting of the competition has been met with some controversy. Earlier this month, South Africa had pressured its representative to boycott the upcoming pageant due to its location being in Israel.

South African government officials said they would not support the decision by Lalela Mswane, who won the beauty contest in the African country, to participate, citing Israel's “atrocities against Palestinians.”

The current Miss Universe, Andrea Meza of Mexico , said during her visit to Jerusalem earlier this month that it was "one of the highlights of her time as Miss Universe."

As it was her first time in Israel, she also visited the Western Wall and placed a note in the site, and also traveled to Tel Aviv.

Maayan Jaffe-Hoffman and Hannah Brown contributed to this report.