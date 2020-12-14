The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Israeli academic, business delegations head to UAE alongside tourists

Due to coronavirus restrictions, the number of tourists from the UAE to Israel is minimal in comparison, but delegations are certainly coming.

By GREER FAY CASHMAN  
DECEMBER 14, 2020 16:35
President Reuven Rivlin is seen hosting an Emirati-Bahraini delegation of opinion leaders at the President's Residence.
President Reuven Rivlin is seen hosting an Emirati-Bahraini delegation of opinion leaders at the President's Residence.
(photo credit: MARK NEYMAN/GPO)
While television screens are showing swarms of Israelis at Ben-Gurion International Airport who are heading for Dubai, not all are tourists.  Many represent business and academic delegations heading for conferences and for signing ceremonies with their United Arab Emirates counterparts.
Due to coronavirus restrictions, the number of tourists from the UAE to Israel is minimal in comparison, but delegations are certainly coming. One such delegation also included representatives of Bahrain who met on Monday with President Reuven Rivlin.
The group, led by Arni Dari of the Sharka Project, comprised academics, business people, social activists and opinion makers who discussed normalization with the president.
Rivlin told them that inasmuch as peace treaties are signed between governments, peace on the ground is made between peoples and nations.  He was full of hope he said, that the Palestinians would also take steps in this direction, with a view to building mutual trust, cooperation and peace.
Rivlin has long said that the conflict between Israel the Palestinians cannot be resolved until there is mutual trust and confidence.
Dr. Majid a-Sarah from the University of Dubai said: "To visit Israel for the first time as part of a delegation is a historic moment. Israel is a prime example of tolerance in the region. This is a new era of peace and stability between peoples." 
Mashaal a-Shamri from Bahrain confirmed this perception  saying: "We see Israel as a place of peace, success and co-existence."
Rivlin later telephoned the Bahrain's King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa, to congratulate him on his country's National Day, which will be celebrated on Wednesday of this week.
Rivlin told the king that he hoped relations between the two countries would grow ever stronger.
In reference to the National Day, he said that "it marks a year of historic developments between Israel and Bahrain and the United Arab Emirates. The developments in our relations could not have happened without the brave and historic decision of His Majesty to establish a warm peace with Israel."
Rivlin added that peace with Bahrain serves as a model for other countries in the region, especially in the fields of economy, innovation and health.
The president reiterated his hope that the Palestinians would follow the lead of others in the region and take steps to build mutual trust, cooperation and peace.


