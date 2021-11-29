United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres accused Israel of thwarting a two-state resolution to the conflict in a special message he issued in honor of the International Day of Solidarity with the Palestinian people.

"Persistent violations of the rights of Palestinians along with the expansion of settlements risk eroding the prospect of a two-State solution," said Guterres ahead of a special United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) meeting on the matter.

The UN annually marks Palestinian solidarity on the anniversary of the 1947 vote to partition territory under Resolution 181. At the time, the UN allocated part of that territory for a Jewish state while marking the remainder for an Arab one. The Jewish people accept the plan and the Arabs rejected it, attacking the nascent Jewish state.

In 1977, the UNGA set aside the day as one of solidarity for the Palestinian people. The UNGAs Committee on the Exercise of the Inalienable Rights of the Palestinian People declared the day as "an opportunity for the international community to focus its attention on the fact that the people of #Palestine are yet to obtain the right to self-determination."

Guterres said that recent meetings between Israeli and Palestinian officials in recent months had been "encouraging" but that more needed to be done to achieve a two-state resolution to the conflict based on the pre-1967 lines.

This Week in History: The UN Partition Plan announced (credit: ARCHIVE)

"I call on the parties to avoid unilateral steps that would undermine the chances for a peaceful resolution of the conflict based on international law and relevant United Nations resolutions," Guterres said.

"I further call on the parties to engage constructively to end the closure of Gaza and improve the living conditions of all Palestinians under occupation," Guterres explained.

"Together, let us reaffirm our unwavering commitment to the Palestinian people in their quest to achieve their inalienable rights and build a future of peace, justice, security, and dignity for both Palestinians and Israelis," he added.