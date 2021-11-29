The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Wellness Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law JP Must Premium
Jerusalem Post Israel News

Israeli actions against Palestinians eroding two-state solution - Guterres

The UN annually marks Palestinian solidarity on the anniversary of the 1947 vote to partition territory under Resolution 181.

By TOVAH LAZAROFF
Published: NOVEMBER 29, 2021 17:47
United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres speaks at a high-level meeting to commemorate the twentieth anniversary of the adoption of the Durban Declaration and Programme of Action as part of the UN General Assembly 76th session General Debate in UN General Assembly Hall at the United Nation (photo credit: JUSTIN LANE/POOL VIA REUTERS)
United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres speaks at a high-level meeting to commemorate the twentieth anniversary of the adoption of the Durban Declaration and Programme of Action as part of the UN General Assembly 76th session General Debate in UN General Assembly Hall at the United Nation
(photo credit: JUSTIN LANE/POOL VIA REUTERS)
United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres accused Israel of thwarting a two-state resolution to the conflict in a special message he issued in honor of the International Day of Solidarity with the Palestinian people.
"Persistent violations of the rights of Palestinians along with the expansion of settlements risk eroding the prospect of a two-State solution," said Guterres ahead of a special United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) meeting on the matter.
The UN annually marks Palestinian solidarity on the anniversary of the 1947 vote to partition territory under Resolution 181. At the time, the UN allocated part of that territory for a Jewish state while marking the remainder for an Arab one. The Jewish people accept the plan and the Arabs rejected it, attacking the nascent Jewish state.
In 1977, the UNGA set aside the day as one of solidarity for the Palestinian people. The UNGAs Committee on the Exercise of the Inalienable Rights of the Palestinian People declared the day as "an opportunity for the international community to focus its attention on the fact that the people of #Palestine are yet to obtain the right to self-determination."
Guterres said that recent meetings between Israeli and Palestinian officials in recent months had been "encouraging" but that more needed to be done to achieve a two-state resolution to the conflict based on the pre-1967 lines.
This Week in History: The UN Partition Plan announced (credit: ARCHIVE)This Week in History: The UN Partition Plan announced (credit: ARCHIVE)
"I call on the parties to avoid unilateral steps that would undermine the chances for a peaceful resolution of the conflict based on international law and relevant United Nations resolutions," Guterres said.
"I further call on the parties to engage constructively to end the closure of Gaza and improve the living conditions of all Palestinians under occupation," Guterres explained.
"Together, let us reaffirm our unwavering commitment to the Palestinian people in their quest to achieve their inalienable rights and build a future of peace, justice, security, and dignity for both Palestinians and Israelis," he added.


Tags United Nations Antonio Guterres António Guterres United Nations General Assembly Partition Plan
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion
Jpost editorial logo

Against COVID Omicron variant, we need Hanukkah spirit - editorial

 By JPOST EDITORIAL
Susan Hattis Rolef

Is there a danger to democracy - opinion

 By SUSAN HATTIS ROLEF
Vivian Bercovici

Omicron: Israel's COVID-19 cabinet has misplaced priorities - opinion

 By VIVIAN BERCOVICI

Black Friday has come to Israel — Can Israelis manage?

 By HERB KEINON
Eric Mandel

New faces are needed to represent Israel’s image - opinion

 By ERIC R. MANDEL
Most Read
1

Large asteroid stronger than nuke heading towards Earth late December

Asteroid (illustrative)
2

Special radiation can kill COVID-19 and polio virus, Israeli study shows

COVID-19 is seen in a blood vessel (Illustrative).
3

Israel bans foreigners from entering country to stop Omicron variant

Prime Minister Naftali Bennett at an emergency cabinet meeting to discuss the Omicron variant of the coronavirus, November 27, 2021.
4

Skyscraper-sized asteroid coming towards Earth on Christmas Eve

An asteroid is seen heading towards the planet in this artistic rendition.
5

'Plausible connection' between COVID-19 vaccine and period changes

A woman suffers stomach pains or cramps (Illustrative)

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Promo Content
Special Content
Sites Of Interest
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by