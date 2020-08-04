The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora Opinion
Israeli AI start-up to partner with Google

The partnership is part of an ongoing effort by Rise.ai to provide small business with the means to successfully survive the coronavirus pandemic.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF  
AUGUST 4, 2020 10:39
A Google search page is seen through a magnifying glass in this photo illustration taken in Berlin, August 11, 2015 (photo credit: REUTERS/PAWEL KOPCZYNSKI)
A Google search page is seen through a magnifying glass in this photo illustration taken in Berlin, August 11, 2015
(photo credit: REUTERS/PAWEL KOPCZYNSKI)
Google will be collaborating with Israeli start-up Rise.ai to offer Google-partnered businesses an option to create digital gift cards for their customers through their company listing Google My Business, the company announced on Monday, according to Calistech.
The partnership is part of an ongoing effort by Rise.ai to provide small business with the means to successfully survive the coronavirus pandemic. In June, Rise.ai partnered with Facebook and Instagram to offer their solutions on the social media platforms.
Calistech notes a report by the Connected Commerce Council, conducted with Google, which states that small businesses without an e-commerce profile were "twice as likely" to cease operations amid the pandemic. While businesses with a pre-existing e-commerce profile were 5.5 time more likely to increase revenue.
“Since Covid-19 started to affect the market, we see tremendous need for advanced digital gift cards and store credit solutions like the one we are offering on Google My Business platforms,” said CEO and founder of Rise.ai Yair Miron, according to Calistech.
“The fact that Rise.ai was selected by Google as a partner for offering digital gift cards is one of the strongest votes of confidence that our solution can get, and will allow us to help an unprecedented number of small and medium businesses,” he concluded.


