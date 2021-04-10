The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News ISRAEL ELECTIONS WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Israeli ambulance driver saves three lives in one day

Being the owner of his own private ambulance with all equipment required for medical emergencies, Merizan was able to arrive at the locations of the patients to save their lives quickly.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF  
APRIL 10, 2021 03:58
Paramedic and United Hatzalah volunteer David Merizan had managed to save the lives of three different individuals in Tiberias in the course of just one day last Wednesday, United Hatzalah said in a statement which was released on Thursday. 
The first emergency of Merizan's busy day happened around 7:30 a.m. and involved an elderly man who collapsed due to a heart attack at an old age home. He assisted two United Hatzalah EMTs that were already performing CPR on the man when he arrived. The man's pulse returned and was placed in David's ambulance to go to the nearest hospital. 
Being the owner of his own fully-equipped private ambulance, Merizan is able to arrive at locations of patients to save their lives quickly and efficiently. He inherited his private ambulance company - Merizan Ambulance - from his father.  
Furthermore, another three CPR incidents occurred in the span of two hours on that same day. At 6:30 p.m., there was another heart attack, this time in a 65-year-old woman.
At that time, Merizan was not near his ambulance and had to use emergency medical equipment that he keeps in his car to assist her. The woman regained her pulse shortly after an ambulance arrived and was also transferred to the nearest hospital. 
Not long after, there was yet another medical emergency: this time, a man who had collapsed in his home. Once again, David had been among the first responders to perform CPR on the man, saving his life.  
Finally, the last emergency brought Merizan to the exact same old age home where he had been for his first medical emergency of the day and helped the volunteers at the scene in doing CPR. 
Saving lives is my full-time job, and I couldn’t be happier,” commented Merizan. “When I am not at CPR incidents, which sadly is all too often, I am responding to all different kinds of medical emergencies."
A study which was published in 2018 found that the overall rate of survival that leads to hospital discharge for someone who experiences cardiac arrest is about 10.6 percent,



