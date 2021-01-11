The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Israeli at Capitol storming: We left once we saw guns drawn

"Someone decided to break the glass and suddenly we saw police aiming their weapons at us through the door," said the Israeli rioter.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF  
JANUARY 11, 2021 08:15
JANUARY 06: U.S. Capitol police officers point their guns at a door that was vandalized in the House Chamber during a joint session of Congress on January 06, 2021 in Washington, DC. Congress held a joint session today to ratify President-elect Joe Biden's 306-232 Electoral College win over Presiden (photo credit: DREW ANGERER/GETTY IMAGES)
JANUARY 06: U.S. Capitol police officers point their guns at a door that was vandalized in the House Chamber during a joint session of Congress on January 06, 2021 in Washington, DC. Congress held a joint session today to ratify President-elect Joe Biden's 306-232 Electoral College win over Presiden
(photo credit: DREW ANGERER/GETTY IMAGES)
An Israeli who was among the rioters that stormed the US Capitol on Wednesday described the procession of events leading up to the violence in an interview with Channel 12 on Thursday.
The day began quietly in parks near the Capitol with a number of speeches, including one by President Donald Trump, explained Pinhas Jarabi, the Israeli rioter, to Channel 12.
"At the end of his speech, we began progressing towards the Capitol building," said Jarabi. "When we arrived, we went up the steps and encountered a police barrier. We began to protest in front of the police."
"Some people began to act unruly and the police responded with force. They sprayed us with gas and rubber bullets - I got hit by one on my ribs as well," added Jarabi. "At a certain point, we flowed into the House of Representatives, the police barrier was broken through with the force of the masses of people."
The rioters proceeded to the third floor where they encountered a closed wooden door with glass that they didn't succeed in breaking through. "Someone decided to break the glass and suddenly we saw police aiming their weapons at us through the door," said Jarabi. "At that moment we decided to withdraw."
Despite the presence of far-right and white supremacist groups and a number of reported antisemitic symbols and incidents at the protests and riots, groups of Jews arrived to the area to join the protests throughout the day, with at least eight buses organized by Orthodox Jews present, according to one account to JTA.
Israeli flags were also spotted at the protests and riots.
Many Jewish participants condemned the violence that occurred, while expressing their continuing support for Trump.
A reporter for the Israeli Channel 13 news was harassed by a pro-Trump protester at the scene on Wednesday, who called him a "yid" and a "lying Israeli."
Mary Miller, a newly elected Republican representative from Illinois, told a crowd of protesters that “Hitler was right on one thing.” Miller later apologized for the comments.


Tags Donald Trump Israelis Capitol Hill Capitol
