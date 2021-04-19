Israeli Brown Hotel Group opens seven new hotels in Greece

The Tel Aviv group has earmarked Greece as the next destination for heavy investment and is planning for the establishment of 24 hotels and resorts throughout mainland Greece, its islands and Cyprus in the coming years.

Leon Avigad, founder and owner of the Brown Hotel Group, said on Tuesday, "The Brown Hotel Group continues to expand in Israel and abroad and is on its way to becoming one of the largest hotel groups. After hotels in Croatia and Cyprus and the first hotel in Athens, we are today launching 6 new hotels in the Greek capital and another spacious resort with a private beach and a wide range of attractions for the whole family, less an hour's drive from Athens."

The resort in Corinthia, around 45 minutes drive from the capital, will include a private beach, 277 rooms, 6 restaurants, 3 bars, 6 pools, including a rooftop with a chillout pool for adults only, a huge infinity pool on the beach and a professional waves pool for designed for surfers.

Greek Tourism Minister Harry Theocharis said during the press conference: "Greece will open for vaccinated Israelis on May 14th. By that time restaurants and bars will be opened. We are listening to the experts and everything is moving forward.

"We expect a doubling of the volume of Israeli tourists this summer from 13.5% to 25% following the opening of Greece to vaccinated Israelis."

Avigad said, “This year Greece will be one of the leading growing tourist destinations in the world. Our new hotels in Athens next to the Acropolis provide tourists with an experience that combines history and heritage alongside a culinary experience and a vibrant nightlife in clubs and music concerts. All these will provide tourists from Israel and around the world with an unforgettable experience."

The Brown Hotel Group was established in 2010 and specializes in urban hotels with a boutique flavor.