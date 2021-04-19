The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News ISRAEL ELECTIONS WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law JP Must Premium Pfizer News
Jerusalem Post Israel News

Israeli Brown Hotel Group opens seven new hotels in Greece

The Tel Aviv group has earmarked Greece as the next destination for heavy investment and is planning for the establishment of 24 hotels and resorts throughout Greece, its islands and Cyprus.

By ALEX WINSTON  
APRIL 19, 2021 18:33
Beachfront rendering of the Brown Corinthia Hotel. (photo credit: Courtesy)
Beachfront rendering of the Brown Corinthia Hotel.
(photo credit: Courtesy)
 Boutique hotel group Brown Hotels is expanding its operations in Greece with six new hotels in capital city Athens and a new beach resort in Corinthia.
The Tel Aviv group has earmarked Greece as the next destination for heavy investment and is planning for the establishment of 24 hotels and resorts throughout mainland Greece, its islands and Cyprus in the coming years.
Leon Avigad, founder and owner of the Brown Hotel Group, said on Tuesday, "The Brown Hotel Group continues to expand in Israel and abroad and is on its way to becoming one of the largest hotel groups. After hotels in Croatia and Cyprus and the first hotel in Athens, we are today launching 6 new hotels in the Greek capital and another spacious resort with a private beach and a wide range of attractions for the whole family, less an hour's drive from Athens."
The resort in Corinthia, around 45 minutes drive from the capital, will include a private beach, 277 rooms, 6 restaurants, 3 bars, 6 pools, including a rooftop with a chillout pool for adults only, a huge infinity pool on the beach and a professional waves pool for designed for surfers.
Greek Tourism Minister Harry Theocharis said during the press conference: "Greece will open for vaccinated Israelis on May 14th. By that time restaurants and bars will be opened. We are listening to the experts and everything is moving forward.
"We expect a doubling of the volume of Israeli tourists this summer from 13.5% to 25% following the opening of Greece to vaccinated Israelis."
Avigad said, “This year Greece will be one of the leading growing tourist destinations in the world. Our new hotels in Athens next to the Acropolis provide tourists with an experience that combines history and heritage alongside a culinary experience and a vibrant nightlife in clubs and music concerts. All these will provide tourists from Israel and around the world with an unforgettable experience."
The Brown Hotel Group was established in 2010 and specializes in urban hotels with a boutique flavor. 


Tags travel hotel business greece
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo

The education system's return reflects Israel's corona success story

 By JPOST EDITORIAL
Susan Hattis Rolef

Independence Day and the vaccine

 By SUSAN HATTIS ROLEF

My Word: Positive nuclear exposure and fallout

 By LIAT COLLINS
David Wolpe

Parashat Tazria-Metzora: The school of solitude

 By DAVID WOLPE
Amotz Asa-El

Isi Leibler: Unsung hero of the Jewish people's finest hour

 By AMOTZ ASA-EL

Most Read

1

Can a cup of yogurt 'cure' your case of COVID-19?

Prof. Raz Jelinek and Ms. Orit Malka with their unique probiotic yogurt at Ben-Gurion University laboratory.
2

‘Mossad behind attack on Iran’s Natanz nuclear facility’

VIEW OF a damaged building after a fire broke out at Iran’s Natanz Nuclear Facility, in Isfahan on July 2.
3

Natanz attack hit 50 meters underground, destroyed most of the facility

Exhibition of nuclear achievements of Iran's Atomic Energy Organization, April 10, 2021
4

Fauci: Israeli COVID-19 study misleading on vaccine effectiveness

National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases Director Dr. Anthony Fauci attends the daily coronavirus task force briefing at the White House in Washington, U.S., April 13, 2020
5

St. Vincent Volcano: Only those vaccinated for COVID-19 can evacuate - PM

People walk on the side of a road as smoke and ash billow in the background from La Soufriere volcano after it erupted on the eastern Caribbean island of St. Vincent April 9, 2021.

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by