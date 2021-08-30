Israeli businessman jailed in Jordan contracts COVID, seriously ill

Yechiel (Chilik) Chaivi, a 65-year-old Israeli businessman jailed in Jordan , is sick with COVID and in life threatening situation. His family is accusing the Foreign Ministry for dawdling and blaming them for his situation.

He is especially in danger from COVID because he only has one semi-functioning lung due to a past car accident, and therefore has not been vaccinated.

Chaivi, from Ashkelon and the son of former judge and Ashkelon mayor Aharon Chaivi, was arrested on August 9 in Amman after falling prey to a sting operation.

cnxps.cmd.push(function () { cnxps({ playerId: '36af7c51-0caf-4741-9824-2c941fc6c17b' }).render('4c4d856e0e6f4e3d808bbc1715e132f6'); });

if(window.location.pathname.indexOf("656089") != -1){document.getElementsByClassName("divConnatix")[0].style.display ="none";}else if(window.location.pathname.indexOf("/israel-news/") != -1){ document.getElementsByClassName("divConnatix")[0].style.display ="none"; var script = document.createElement('script'); script.src = 'https://player.anyclip.com/anyclip-widget/lre-widget/prod/v1/src/lre.js'; script.setAttribute('pubname','jpostcom'); script.setAttribute('widgetname','0011r00001lcD1i_12258'); document.getElementsByClassName('divAnyClip')[0].appendChild(script);}else if(window.location.pathname.indexOf("/health-science/") != -1){ document.getElementsByClassName("divConnatix")[0].style.display ="none"; var script = document.createElement('script'); script.src = 'https://player.anyclip.com/anyclip-widget/lre-widget/prod/v1/src/lre.js'; script.setAttribute('pubname','jpostcom'); script.setAttribute('widgetname','0011r00001lcD1i_12246'); document.getElementsByClassName('divAnyClip')[0].appendChild(script);}

Chaivi had been in the process of transferring one of his factories from Russia to Jordan, and was scammed by people who posed as Jordanian businessmen and collaborated with Chaivi in order to receive money from the Jordanian government and then steal it. The details are still under investigation.

JORDAN’S KING ABDULLAH II listens during a meeting in Amman in May. (credit: ALEX BRANDON/POOL VIA REUTERS)

Chaivi was not allowed to contact his family, who are suspecting foul play.

"The Foreign Ministry is dragging its feet, and because of them dad will die," said son Lior Chaivi.

"Dad only has one lung which is only semi functional, and therefore he is not vaccinated [but is being held] in a country hit hard by the virus," he said.

"He was jailed in difficult conditions and we fear for his life. He needs to be returned to the country immediately. It is a matter of life and death,"

Earlier on Sunday, Lior penned a message to Prime Minister Naftali Bennet. He pleaded that the PM act on behalf of his father.

"Your help could make be the difference between life and death," he wrote. "Dad is just a few kilometers away from an Israeli hospital, where he can receive proper care and where we will no longer fear for his life," he added.

A friend of Chaivi's also weighed in.

"It took two weeks until he was visited by the embassy, even though it is clear that this he is handicapped and the conditions in the Jordanian jail are putting his life in danger" said Kobi Agmon, a friend of Chaivi's.

"We have been saying and writing to them [the Foreign Ministry] for three weeks that Chilik may be infected with corona and that would be the end, and tonight what we were afraid of happened," he added.

"We will not be silent and we will not agree to this serious failure," he warned.

The Foreign Ministry's response to a query from Ynet:

"The Foreign Ministry is dealing with the arrest of Yechiel Chaivi since the day of his arrest in the beginning of August and is in constant contact with him and his family. The Israeli embassy in Jordan passed his medical documents to the management of the prison he is interred in, and also sent a letter to the Foreign Ministry's political division regarding his situation."

"Israel's Consul in Jordan, Eti Binyamin, visited Chaivi in jail, sat with him for a long time and spoke with him via telephone a number of times. In addition the consul met with the jail 's warden and with Chaivi that dealt with his medical problems. In the meeting it was made clear that the prisoner was meeting a doctor every day who is following his medical situation. The consul requested that Mr. Chaivi receive appropriate medical care."

"Due to the deterioration in his medical situation over the last week, the Foreign Ministry passed on the Jordanian Foreign Minstry the family's request that Yechiel be transferred to receive care in Israel. After he was found positive for the coronavirus, the Israeli embassy sent an official request for his release on humanitarian grounds. In addition, Foreign Minister Lapid asked the Jordanian foreign minister to release Mr. Chaivi to receive care in Israel on humanitarian grounds."