Israeli businessmen targeted by attempted assassinations in Cyprus

Israeli businessmen were targeted by attempted assassinations in Cyprus recently, the Cypriot Kathimerini news site reported last week.

According to the report, a 38-year-old Russian national of Azeri descent is suspected of plotting to assassinate a number of Israeli businessmen living in the Cypriot capital of Nicosia.

The case is being kept tightly under wraps due to national security concerns, according to Kathimerini.

cnxps.cmd.push(function () { cnxps({ playerId: '36af7c51-0caf-4741-9824-2c941fc6c17b' }).render('4c4d856e0e6f4e3d808bbc1715e132f6'); });

if(window.location.pathname.indexOf("656089") != -1){document.getElementsByClassName("divConnatix")[0].style.display ="none";}else if(window.location.pathname.indexOf("/israel-news/") != -1){ document.getElementsByClassName("divConnatix")[0].style.display ="none"; var script = document.createElement('script'); script.src = 'https://player.anyclip.com/anyclip-widget/lre-widget/prod/v1/src/lre.js'; script.setAttribute('pubname','jpostcom'); script.setAttribute('widgetname','0011r00001lcD1i_12258'); document.getElementsByClassName('divAnyClip')[0].appendChild(script);}else if(window.location.pathname.indexOf("/health-and-wellness/") != -1){ document.getElementsByClassName("divConnatix")[0].style.display ="none"; var script = document.createElement('script'); script.src = 'https://player.anyclip.com/anyclip-widget/lre-widget/prod/v1/src/lre.js'; script.setAttribute('pubname','jpostcom'); script.setAttribute('widgetname','0011r00001lcD1i_12246'); document.getElementsByClassName('divAnyClip')[0].appendChild(script);}

At least a few of the targeted businessmen were reportedly informed of the plot through intelligence and managed to escape the country in the nick of time.

Police are searching for additional suspects or accomplices in the case. It is as of yet unclear what the motive for the planned assassinations was.