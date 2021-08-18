The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Israeli coronavirus czar: We are at war, next two weeks will be critical

Health Ministry D-G Ash reportedly signs directive to vaccinate in schools during school hours.

By ROSSELLA TERCATIN  
AUGUST 18, 2021 12:31
Health care workers take test samples of Israelis in a drive through complex to check if they have been infected with the Coronavirus, in Rehovot, on August 8, 2021. (photo credit: YOSSI ALONI/FLASH90)
Health care workers take test samples of Israelis in a drive through complex to check if they have been infected with the Coronavirus, in Rehovot, on August 8, 2021.
(photo credit: YOSSI ALONI/FLASH90)
Israel is at war with the pandemic and the next two weeks will be critical, coronavirus commissioner Prof. Salman Zarka said Wednesday as the number of patients in serious conditions reached 578, over 100 of whom are on ventilators.
“I believe we are at war, our morbidity is rising day by day,” Zarka said, speaking before the Knesset Law and Constitution Committee, which convened to discuss the new regulation that came into effect today.
“Looking at the data from this morning we cannot just say ‘maybe,’” he said. “This ‘maybe’ is worth the lives of the citizens of Israel.”
Over 120 people have succumbed to the virus in the past week, more than double than in the whole month of July and over 15 times more than in June.
Some 7,832 new cases were reported in Israel on Tuesday, with 5.6% of people screened being positive. Both figures marked a decrease compared to the previous day, when the country registered 8,734 cases and a 6.2% positivity rate – both marking the highest since February.
In the meantime, the country continues the race to vaccinate individuals over 50 with a third dose.
“No one who is in critical condition has been vaccinated three times,” Zarka said.
So far, over 1.1 million Israelis have received the booster.
Health Ministry Director General Prof. Nachman Ash signed a directive to carry out vaccinations in schools during school hours, according to reports in Israeli media.
The issue has been a matter of argument between the Health and Education ministries, with the latter strongly opposing the idea.
Vaccinating the approximately one million eligible Israelis who have not been inoculated yet is considered by the authorities to be the number one priority to avoid tighter restrictions.
“The time until the eve of Rosh Hashanah is the critical time – or, God forbid, the virus will defeat us and we will get to a lockdown like the first and second ones, where we do not go farther than 100 meters from our houses,” Zarka said.
The current restrictions are not sufficient to contain the outbreak, he said.
“As the corona commissioner, I would like to limit gatherings to 50 inside and 100 outside,” he remarked.
Starting from Wednesday, the Green Pass system was expanded to all activities and venues except for malls and stores, for which the Purple Ribbon outline was brought back, allowing a maximum of one person per seven sq.m. Stores smaller than 100 sq.m. will be exempt.
Under the Green Pass system, only individuals who are vaccinated, have recovered or have undergone a rapid test in the previous 24 hours will be entitled to enter certain venues.
In addition, private gatherings, for which the Green Pass does not apply, have been capped at 50 people indoors and 100 outdoors.


