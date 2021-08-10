The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Israeli court: Employer can force staff to vaccinate, be tested for COVID

The ruling sets a precedent for other Israeli companies being able to force their staff to vaccinate against the coronavirus or test against their will.

By MAAYAN JAFFE-HOFFMAN  
AUGUST 10, 2021 16:57
Israel's rapid coronavirus testing program in use. (photo credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM/THE JERUSALEM POST)
Israel's rapid coronavirus testing program in use.
(photo credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM/THE JERUSALEM POST)
An employer can require one of his staff members to either be vaccinated or perform a coronavirus test in order to come to work, even if it is against his will, according to a decision by the Tel Aviv Regional Labor Court this week.
The court was responding to a petition filed by an employee of Mekorot, Israel’s national water company, against his employer. The company had said that unvaccinated workers or those who did not present a negative test could not come to work. The court urged the plaintiff not to continue with his case, as requiring someone either to vaccinate or present two negative coronavirus tests a week, as per Mekorot’s requests, was measured in light of the growing rate of COVID-19 in Israel.
In a letter from his lawyer to the company that The Jerusalem Post saw, it stated that the employee would agree to take the two tests per week against his will but reserved the right to sue the company later. 
Attorney Michal Harel Stein represented Mekorot in the case.
Of the company's 1,500 employees, only 30 are unvaccinated, of which 50% cannot receive the jab for medical reasons. 
Until now, the country paid for coronavirus tests so these two tests would have cost the employee nothing. Now, with the new Green Pass regulations, it is likely that the worker will have to pay for his own test at a price of around NIS 52 each. 
The ruling sets a precedent for other Israeli companies being able to force their staff to vaccinate or test against their will. 
Mekorot is a fully government-owned company, operating under the Infrastructure, Energy, and Water Resources Ministry as well as the Finance Ministry. The decision could therefore be applicable for government and private companies. 
In the United States, several large companies, including Facebook and Google, have required workers to get vaccinated in order to work from the office.


