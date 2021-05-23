The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News ISRAEL ELECTIONS WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Israeli dating app 'Heyoosh' hopes to take dating back offline

Heyoosh aims to provide a way to get to know people that's anonymous, non-judgmental and protects the privacy of users, while placing a focus on real-world encounters.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF  
MAY 23, 2021 04:49
Heyoosh dating app (photo credit: HEYOOSH)
Heyoosh dating app
(photo credit: HEYOOSH)
Heyoosh, a new Israeli dating app, hopes to bring dating back offline by placing a focus on in-person encounters while protecting users' privacy.
The creators of the app were concerned with how dating in the modern world has become random, detached and lacking a willingness to commit, comparing the dating app world to a digital "meat market."
Heyoosh dating app (Credit: Heyoosh)Heyoosh dating app (Credit: Heyoosh)
Nisan Bachar, Maor Gil and Ran Shmueli, the founders of Heyoosh, claim that the app increases the chances of a successful match by 80%.
Heyoosh works by allowing people to input where and when they met someone they clicked with. If the other person also has Heyoosh and put in the same info, the system will show their picture to both people searching and ask if this is the person they're looking for. If both people say yes, a secure chatroom will open for 24 hours.
Users can also use a QR code in the app to connect with people they meet in person without providing personal details like a phone number or social media.
Chatrooms can be closed by either side with a press of a button.
The app does not collect or sell users' information and does not show advertisements.
Heyoosh aims to provide a way to get to know people that's anonymous, non-judgmental and protects the privacy of users, while placing a focus on real-world encounters.
"Heyoosh encourages you to look up from the screen and look around," said Shmueli in a press release. "After a difficult year of isolation and lockdowns, people want to get out of their homes and off their screens. It's a new and exciting time for everyone and Heyoosh brings us back to the human connection we so desperately need."
The app is currently available in Israel on the Play Store and App Store, but will eventually be available in England, Spain, Italy, the Netherlands, and other countries as well.


