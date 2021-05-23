Israeli dating app 'Heyoosh' hopes to take dating back offline

Heyoosh dating app (Credit: Heyoosh) The creators of the app were concerned with how dating in the modern world has become random, detached and lacking a willingness to commit, comparing the dating app world to a digital "meat market."

Nisan Bachar, Maor Gil and Ran Shmueli, the founders of Heyoosh, claim that the app increases the chances of a successful match by 80%.

Heyoosh works by allowing people to input where and when they met someone they clicked with. If the other person also has Heyoosh and put in the same info, the system will show their picture to both people searching and ask if this is the person they're looking for. If both people say yes, a secure chatroom will open for 24 hours.

Users can also use a QR code in the app to connect with people they meet in person without providing personal details like a phone number or social media.

Chatrooms can be closed by either side with a press of a button.

cnxps.cmd.push(function () { cnxps({ playerId: '36af7c51-0caf-4741-9824-2c941fc6c17b' }).render('4c4d856e0e6f4e3d808bbc1715e132f6'); });

if(window.location.pathname.indexOf("656089") != -1){console.log("hedva connatix");document.getElementsByClassName("divConnatix")[0].style.display ="none";}

The app does not collect or sell users' information and does not show advertisements.

Heyoosh aims to provide a way to get to know people that's anonymous, non-judgmental and protects the privacy of users, while placing a focus on real-world encounters.

"Heyoosh encourages you to look up from the screen and look around," said Shmueli in a press release. "After a difficult year of isolation and lockdowns, people want to get out of their homes and off their screens. It's a new and exciting time for everyone and Heyoosh brings us back to the human connection we so desperately need."

The app is currently available in Israel on the Play Store and App Store, but will eventually be available in England, Spain, Italy, the Netherlands, and other countries as well.