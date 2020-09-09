Israeli defense delegation en route to Germany for strategic talks

An Israeli defense delegation left for Berlin on Wednesday morning to hold strategic defense dialogue with Germany as the two countries mark 55 years of diplomatic relations, the Israeli Defense Ministry announced.The delegation, led by the Defense Ministry’s Director-General Maj.-Gen. (res.) Amir Eshel will take part in the annual Strategic Defense Dialogue hosted by the German Federal Ministry of Defense. The dialogue will be co-chaired by German State Secretary, Benedikt Zimmer and Eshel and will see the participation of Germany’s Director General for Security and Defense Policy, Dr. Wachter and Director General for Equipment, Vice Admiral Stawitzki, and Israel’s Director of the Policy and POL-MIL Bureau, Zohar Palti, and Director of Defense Research & Development, Dr. Dani Gold.The two sides will discuss recent regional and strategic developments in the Middle East, Europe and around the globe, as well as security threats and challenges of mutual concern. The dialogue will also focus on cooperation in technological R&D, “which will bolster both countries' capabilities to contend with future challenges,” Israel’s Defense Ministry said in a statement.“This year, the Strategic Dialogue is especially meaningful, as we mark 55 years of diplomatic relations, in addition to the major benchmark in our cooperation – the joint training of the air forces, which took place for the first time in German skies,” the statement added.During the drill the IAF and the German Air Force conducted a joint flyover in memory of the victims of the Holocaust and of the Israelis murdered by terrorists at the 1972 Munich Olympics. The formation consisting of an IAF Gulfstream G550, two IAF F-16s and two German Eurofighter Typhoons flew over Fürstenfeldbruck airport near Munich and then over Dachau concentration camp. cnxps.cmd.push(function () { cnxps({ playerId: '36af7c51-0caf-4741-9824-2c941fc6c17b' }).render('4c4d856e0e6f4e3d808bbc1715e132f6'); });IAF Commander Maj.-Gen. Amikam Norkin as well as the Commander of the German Air Force Lt.-Gen. Ingo Gerhartz were aboard the Gulfstream which was piloted by Lt.-Col. G, the granddaughter of Holocaust survivors.Following the flyby during a ceremony held at Dachau, Norkin said that Germany has become a strategic partner for Israel."Standing here today, I raise my head and look toward the future. This future encompasses Germany. Germany has become a strategic partner, and the German Air Force a true partner of the Israeli Air Force", he said. "The IAF is participating for the first time in history in an aerial maneuver in German skies. We are training and learning, friend from friend, force from force, and military from military. Even amid a global pandemic, we chose to carry out this joint training exercise. This cooperation is powerful and meaningful, especially during these challenging days.”The two-week-long drill in Germany also saw Israeli planes take part in NATO's "MAGDAY" exercise for the first time.