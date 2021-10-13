The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Wellness Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law JP Must Premium Pfizer News
Jerusalem Post Israel News

Israeli delegation working to advance normalization deal with Sudan

A senior Israeli delegation met with Sudanese Justice Minister Nasredeen Abdulbari in Abu Dhabi on Wednesday, Nearly a year after Sudan agreed to make peace with Israel

By LAHAV HARKOV  
OCTOBER 13, 2021 21:10
Deputy Foreign Minister Idan Roll and Sudanese Justice Minister Nasredeen Abdulbari meet in Abu Dhabi on October 13, 2021. (photo credit: FOREIGN MINISTRY)
Deputy Foreign Minister Idan Roll and Sudanese Justice Minister Nasredeen Abdulbari meet in Abu Dhabi on October 13, 2021.
(photo credit: FOREIGN MINISTRY)
Nearly a year after former US President Donald Trump announced that Sudan agreed to make peace with Israel, with little progress toward an actual agreement signed between the countries, a senior Israeli delegation met with Sudanese Justice Minister Nasredeen Abdulbari in Abu Dhabi on Wednesday.
Among those in the delegation were Regional Cooperation Minister Esawi Frej, Deputy Foreign Minister Idan Roll and Knesset Foreign Affairs Subcommittee chairwoman Emilie Moatti.
“Cooperation with Israel in the areas of education and culture are even more important to us than economic cooperation,” Abdulbari said, according to Frej. “We must get to know one another and strengthen the human ties between us.”
Roll emphasized the importance of signing a peace treaty between the countries, the Foreign Ministry said.
A source with the delegation said that Abdulbari expressed real enthusiasm for formalizing relations between Sudan and Israel, and was optimistic that things would move forward.
In addition, Roll and Abdulbari discussed working together in the areas of education and technological training to allow the population of Abraham Accords countries adjust to changes in the labor market and learn how to do hi-tech jobs remotely.
Regional Cooperation Minister Esawi Frej. (credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM/THE JERUSALEM POST/REUTERS) Regional Cooperation Minister Esawi Frej. (credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM/THE JERUSALEM POST/REUTERS)
Sudan agreed to normalization and peace with Israel under pressure from the US, which was set to remove Sudan from its state sponsors of terrorism list.
There were meetings between senior Israeli security figures, as well as then-intelligence minister Eli Cohen, and Sudanese ministers soon after the announcement.
However, progress on Israel-Sudan relations has been slow to come.
The US has been pressing Sudan to move forward with signing a normalization agreement, as KAN’s Amichai Stein reported earlier this week.
The Sudanese transition government, leading the country after longtime dictator Omar al-Bashir was toppled, is comprised of military leaders headed by Chairman of the Sovereignty Council Abdel Fattah al-Burhan, and civilian leaders led by Sudanese Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok.
The military side has been more enthusiastic about ties with Israel, while the civilian side is more concerned about a hostile public response. Abdulbari is on the civilian side, and his public meetings with senior Israeli officials could be viewed as movement toward an agreement.


Tags United States sudan sudan israel
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion
Jpost editorial logo

Time to focus on investing in Israel's Arab sector - editorial

 By JPOST EDITORIAL
Gil Troy

How to stop crime in the Arab sector and propel Israel forward - opinion

 By GIL TROY
Emily Schrader

Can the US support Taiwan against China? - opinion

 By EMILY SCHRADER
Sylvan Adams

World-class cultural and sporting events will improve Israel's image - opinion

 By SYLVAN ADAMS
Susan Hattis Rolef

Netanyahu's conduct in opposition is destructive in all directions

 By SUSAN HATTIS ROLEF
Most Read
1

Multiple asteroids larger than pyramids head towards Earth

An asteroid is seen approaching Earth (illustrative).
2

Aspirin lowers risk of COVID: New findings support preliminary Israeli trial

Shaare Zedek hospital team members wearing safety gear work in the Coronavirus ward of Shaare Zedek hospital in Jerusalem on September 23, 2021.
3

The world is waking up to Iran’s drone threat

Drones are seen during a large-scale drone combat exercise of Army of the Islamic Republic of Iran, in Semnan, Iran January 4, 2021. Picture taken January 4, 2021
4

Antibody levels decrease after two doses of Pfizer vaccine - study

3D print of HIV surface protein gp120. An antibody also is attached at the top (green and blue). When antibodies stick to viruses, they may prevent or limit infection of host cells.
5

Ancient Egyptian killer whale with legs identified as new species

Female sperm whale.

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Promo Content
Special Content
Sites Of Interest
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by