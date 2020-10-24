Israeli dermatological surgeon specializing in skin cancer wins award

Israeli physician Dr. Baruch Kaplan received an Outstanding Contribution Award for 2020 by the American Society of Dermatologic Surgery (ASDS) during its annual meeting, which was held virtually last weekend.The award goes out annually to outstanding Mentors of the ASDS International Traveling Mentorship Program.Kaplan was honored in recognition of his contribution to leadership, education, enthusiasm and commitment to the exchange of information within the field of dermatologic surgery. The society further lauded Kaplan's dedication to professional excellence, notably the positive influence he has had on colleagues serving in leadership roles.Kaplan currently serves as the president of the Israel Society for Dermatologic Surgery. He was born in the United States, and is a board certified dermatological physician.Within his position, he has been on the frontlines bringing in the latest advances in the field of aesthetic and reconstructive surgery.He has performed numerous surgical treatments over his career, and holds a particular expertise within the surgical treatment of skin cancer using the Mohs micrographic surgical technique, and has received a number of awards for his work.Kaplan also serves as an editor for the scientific journal Dermatologic Surgery, and frequently lectures at national and international conventions.Recently he has focused on teaching students, residents and colleagues, and sits as a member of various organizations including the American College of Mohs Surgery. Kaplan also is the director of a private practice, serving international and domestic clients.