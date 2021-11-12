Israeli dies from hand grenade explosion in Beersheba

An Israeli man in his 30s died late Thursday night in Beersheba following a loud explosion heard in the area.

According to Israeli media, a hand grenade exploded in the man's hands.

Magen David Adom (MDA) paramedics and Israel Police officers rushed to the scene and attempted to treat the man, who was in critical condition. Several minutes later, the paramedics were forced to determine his death.

One MDA paramedic who lives in the area of the explosion said he heard the loud blast seconds before he was called to the scene.

Israel Police have started an investigation into the incident.

This is a developing story.