Israeli drones will help locate survivors during natural disasters

Israeli drones will assist in emergencies in the US, such as earthquakes, floods, and hurricanes, an initiative by Israeli drone start-up Airobotics, acting with the help of the economy ministry.These drones usually serve to monitor leaks for oil companies as well as general security in Houston, Texas, but will now also help with disasters. Now these drones will also help to find survivors during natural disasters.These drones will also handle events similar to the US capitol riots. which took place before US president Joe Biden's inauguration. Israeli drones are used for various purposes, such as in August, when an endangered vulture chick was stranded on a cliffside, an Israeli made drone was equipped with technology to airlift food for it to survive on until it grew old enough to fly on its own, according to a report by Israel21c.
