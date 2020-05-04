The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
Judaism Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science Business & Tech Premium Food IFCJ
Jerusalem Post Israel News

Israeli drones win prize as solution to coronavirus worker shortages

The drone-maker won the international award for its autonomous drones which have permitted companies to operate efficiently and flexibly despite the absence of workers around the world.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF  
MAY 4, 2020 01:40
DJI mavic drone. (photo credit: DJI)
DJI mavic drone.
(photo credit: DJI)
The Israeli company Percepto, based in central Modi'in-Maccabim-Re'ut, Israel, won an international prize on Sunday for their autonomous drones which have been touted as a solution for the shortage of workers due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, the company has announced. 
The drone-maker won the international award for its autonomous drones which have permitted companies to operate efficiently and flexibly despite the absence of workers around the world. The award was given by the US-based company Frost and Sullivan, a business consulting firm involved in market research and analysis, to Percepto for its 'technological leadership' in developing unique docking stations that operate independently without the need for a human operator in close proximity. 
While presenting the award, Frost and Sullivan emphasized the crucial importance of businesses continuing to operate, and the role of autonomous drones in ensuring increased financial security for companies even while many workers remained furloughed thanks to coronavirus restrictions. They also noted that Percepto has been a pioneer in mapping areas using autonomous drones and building three-dimensional models of buildings and land areas.
Percepto's new system, called Beyond Vision (BVLos), independently schedules operations such as maintenance, fault finding, measurements, documentation tasks and system security. The operator is not required to be in the field with the drone, but instead can fully control the drone via a remote control room. When needed, the autonomous drones return to their designated docking stations in order to recharge. 
Percepto's technology is based on artificial intelligence that can recognize and distinguish between humans, animals and other objects, in addition to being equipped with day and night photo systems that allow its drones to performs tasks continuously despite poor weather conditions such as wind, rain and strong heat. 
Percepto was founded by Dor Abuhasira, Sagi Blonder, Raviv Raz and Ariel Avitan and employs 70 people in its offices in Modi'in-Maccabim-Re'ut, the United States and Australia, supplying companies operating in a wide varity of industries, such as energy, mining and other heavy industries around the world. 


Tags technology drone Coronavirus in Israel coronavirus lockdown Coronavirus Live Updates
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo As restrictions are lifted, Israelis go back to school By JPOST EDITORIAL
What type of Middle East will the IDF meet after COVID-19? By YAAKOV KATZ
Coronavirus has turned our attention away from other major stories By LIAT COLLINS
Ehud Olmert Coping with Remembrance Day, comparing the day before, the day after By EHUD OLMERT
Ruthie Blum Israel is a country, not a concept - opinion By RUTHIE BLUM

Most Read

1 Kim Jong Un in 'vegetative state' after heart surgery - Japanese Media
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un visits a drill of long-range artillery sub-units of the Korean People's Army
2 Foreign Ministry: Egyptian TV show predicting end of Israel ‘unacceptable’
A screenshot of the trailer for the Egyptian television series, The End, which depicts Israel after the Jews 'moved back to Europe'
3 When will Disney World and Disneyland reopen?
WALT DISNEY’S Disneyland in Anaheim, California, has been closed due to the global outbreak of the coronavirus.
4 NYC Mayor de Blasio criticized for tweet calling out 'Jewish community'
MAYOR BILL DE BLASIO. A long and rich history with the Orthodox Jewish community.
5 In first, system to destroy COVID-19 used in Israeli hospital rooms
Mayanei Hayeshua Medical team treat a patient with coronavirus disease (COVID-19) at the coronavirus unit, in Mayanei Hayeshua Medical Center, Bnei Brak, Israel, April 13, 2020
Information
About Us
Feedback
Staff E-mails
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Middle East
World News
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by