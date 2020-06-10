Israeli embassies participate in #PrideChallenge

Israel’s diplomatic social media accounts began participating in and nominating each other for the #PrideChallenge to mark Pride Month this week. The 1969 Stonewall riots, which took place in June, are largely seen as the beginning of the LGBT rights movement.
#Israel is the only country in the Middle East where #LGBT live freely and equally. Our #PrideChallenge shows our commitment to defend & enhance LGBTIQ+ rights. Take part by posting a picture of you with the Flag!We nominate @IsraelinUK to START!#loveislove pic.twitter.com/aJAlgsIoZA— Israel in Belgium (@IsraelinBelgium) June 8, 2020
Israel in Belgium tweeted that the Jewish state is the only country in the Middle East where LGBT people live freely and equal and nominated Israel in the UK.
Meet Yossi Levy, Israel’s Ambassador to Lithuania.He is a seasoned diplomat, as well as a published author!He met his partner while posted in Poland and they have two happy children together!@AmbYossiLevy is a #ProudIsraeli ️.#PrideMonth2020@IsraelinLT pic.twitter.com/5FPmtSRKwh— Israel in the UK (@IsraelinUK) June 9, 2020
Israel in the UK posted a video with Israel’s ambassador in Lithuania Yossi Levi who is an openly gay man. He spoke about meeting his partner when he was working as a diplomat at the country’s embassy in Poland, “I am proud of Israel,” he says, “and I think that Israel is also proud of me.”
The challenge is expected to grow as more social media accounts connected to Israel’s missions around the world spread their own versions of pride and solidarity with LGBT issues.
