Israeli embassies participate in #PrideChallenge





We nominate pic.twitter.com/aJAlgsIoZA #Israel is the only country in the Middle East where #LGBT live freely and equally.Our #PrideChallenge shows our commitment to defend & enhance LGBTIQ+ rights. Take part by posting a picture of you with the Flag!We nominate @IsraelinUK to START! #loveislove June 8, 2020 Israel’s diplomatic social media accounts began participating in and nominating each other for the #PrideChallenge to mark Pride Month this week. The 1969 Stonewall riots, which took place in June, are largely seen as the beginning of the LGBT rights movement.

Israel in Belgium tweeted that the Jewish state is the only country in the Middle East where LGBT people live freely and equal and nominated Israel in the UK.





He is a seasoned diplomat, as well as a published author! He met his partner while posted in Poland and they have two happy children together!pic.twitter.com/5FPmtSRKwh @IsraelinLT Meet Yossi Levy, Israel’s Ambassador to Lithuania.He is a seasoned diplomat, as well as a published author!He met his partner while posted in Poland and they have two happy children together! @AmbYossiLevy is a #ProudIsraeli ️‍. #PrideMonth2020 June 9, 2020