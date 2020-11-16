Israeli fashion week goes ahead in shadow of COVID-19

Taking place in the mixed Arab-Jewish city of Jaffa, numerous Israeli designers will present their winter collection without a live audience, in accordance with coronavirus restrictions on public gatherings. Designers will be presenting their fashion lines in an orderly and structured manner, and will arrive at the Jaffa locations at different times.

Along with displays of unique art to be projected on giant screens, a number of celebrities will participate and present the fashion collections , including: Michal Ansky, Shiraz Tal, Haim Cohen, Sigal Shachmon, Shlamor Sturzman, Roni Dalumi, Israel Oglebo, Avraham Tal, Adi Beatty, Kim Or Azulai, Shimon Buskila, Oshri Cohen, Yanai Frischer-Gutman , Stav Streshko and Assaf Granit, among many others.

The biggest celebrities will walk on a magnificent four-meter display track that will be accompanied by unique art exhibits projected on giant screens.

The entire event is being planned with the cooperation and support of Israeli experts from the cultural, culinary, media, theater and entertainment industries, who volunteered to promote the event as the arts and culture industry continues to struggle with coronavirus.

Likewise, the event will also seek to benefit the community by displaying signs to raise awareness about mammography testing and breast cancer.

"Fashion Week is in fact a direct continuation of Israeli Men's Fashion Day, which took place last August and was a great success. Despite the coronavirus and closure, the ambition was to create a larger and more powerful event, in order to lift the spirits of the Israeli arts industry and inspire renewed hope in it," said Tehila Shamir, one of the founders of the Israeli Fashion Week.

"The main barrier to fulfilling the dream was the high costs of a fine event," Shamir said. "Such a size, which was resolved thanks to the mobilization of many professionals who got involved both in terms of time and in terms of financial investment, proved once again that the people of Israel are united and prepared to help one another in times of crisis and difficulty – not just with fashion week, but in general." "The Israeli fashion world has become world-famous in recent years, with many designers exhibiting their work at fashion weeks around the world, and suddenly now many designers are having difficulty surviving, and are even closing their stores," she said.

Israeli fashion week has kicked off, running from November 15-17, according to a press release, amid a period of extended uncertainty over public gatherings due to the coronavirus.