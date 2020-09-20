The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora Opinion
Israeli fintech company partners with UAE-based CEO of Barter and Booth

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF  
SEPTEMBER 20, 2020 15:33
CEO of Barker and Booth Commercial Agency LLC Mohammed Al Beloushi (photo credit: Courtesy)
CEO of Barker and Booth Commercial Agency LLC Mohammed Al Beloushi
(photo credit: Courtesy)
The CEO of Barker and Booth Commercial Agency LLC Mohammed Al Beloushi announced he will be investing in Israeli fintech startup Fintica AI LLC following the signing of the Abraham Accords.
With the investment, Beloushi intends to develop Fintica's capabilities and technology, and bring it to states within the Gulf Coorperation Council.
Fintica creates AI solutions for the financial sector, notably self-learning technology to gain more detailed market reports - allowing users to make well-informed decisions in real time.
The solution marketed by Fintica uses AI to organize and categorize the broad amounts of data available to asset managers, and organizes the information accordingly for the managers to support asset allocation and decision-making processes.
“It is our duty to support of the visionary leadership of the United Arab Emirates whose underlying desire is to advance global peace with sincerity and persistence. In the words of our respected Foreign Minister Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed al Nahyan, 'peace requires courage and shaping the future requires knowledge,'" said Beloushi.
“Acknowledging that this historic achievement will better the lives of our youth, and our youth are our future, we support initiatives which encourage and invest in the promotion and exchange of skills, knowledge and expertise, and this will have a positive impact in the region. We are ready to play our part in this new era.”
CEO of Fintica AI Philippe Metoudi said that "Fintica is delighted and honored to embark on this historic partnership with our UAE counterparts, and together to work on expanding our impact in the investment market. Our two nations have begun a new era of cooperation, yet the world’s markets remain volatile and turbulent.
"The ability to achieve a deeper understanding of changing market structures and conditions is crucial, and our agreement will help Fintica offer our unique solutions and technologies to investors around the Gulf."


