Israeli firm Enerpoint completes solar energy project

The Solar energy company Enerpoint has recently completed one of the largest projects in the commercial sector for the installation of solar energy systems.The company installed 666 panels with a capacity of 260 kilowatts of electricity per hour at the Home Design complex in Petah Tikva on a roof of 3,000 sq.m. (32,300 sq.ft.) . Enerpoint CEO Nir Peleg notes that part of the electricity supply will serve the Home Design complex and some of the electricity will be sold to the Israel Electric Company.The price of a commercial solar energy system starts at NIS 230,000 ($72,300).Peleg points out that in the last six months there has been a 50% increase in the installation of solar systems compared to the same period last year, both in private homes and in farms, logistics centers and industrial buildings.EnerPoint has installed about 1,900 solar energy systems in the private and business sectors.
