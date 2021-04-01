The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News ISRAEL ELECTIONS WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law JP Must Premium Pfizer News
Jerusalem Post Israel News

Israeli firm signed MOU with blacklist Chinese company without telling DM

Comac was blacklisted by the Trump administration earlier this year for allegedly being tied to the Chinese military.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF  
APRIL 1, 2021 04:31
Employees work on a China's home-grown C919 passenger jet at Manufacturing and Final Assembly Center of state-owned Commercial Aircraft Corporation of China (COMAC) during a media tour in Shanghai (photo credit: ALY SONG/REUTERS)
Employees work on a China's home-grown C919 passenger jet at Manufacturing and Final Assembly Center of state-owned Commercial Aircraft Corporation of China (COMAC) during a media tour in Shanghai
(photo credit: ALY SONG/REUTERS)
An Israeli company working on a civil aviation project signed a memorandum of understanding with a Chinese state-owned corporation which is blacklisted by the US for a sensitive public project, without informing the Defense Ministry, Haaretz reported on Tuesday.
The Israeli firm Airpark was contracted by the ministry to build a civilian aircraft manufacturing facility in 2019 near the Israeli Air Force's Ovda base in southern Israel, but later signed an MoU with the Chinese state-owned Commercial Aircraft Corporation of China (Comac) corporation.
Comac was blacklisted by the Trump administration earlier this year for allegedly being tied to the Chinese military. American investors are prohibited from buying securities of companies on the list and will need to divest their holdings by November, according to Bloomberg magazine. 
Aviation Industry Corp. of China, a Comac shareholder, which was also on the list, was later targeted by more severe sanctions, including limits on access to American technology which could impact Comac as it relies on American imports for some aircraft parts.
Sources in Israel's Defense Ministry told Haaretz that they were unaware of the signing of the MoU and that the Prime Minister's Office and National Security Council were also not informed about the deal.
The agreement between the Defense Ministry and Airpark allows the company to access the air base and provides assistance and services to set up the civilian facility. The agreement also includes cooperation with the IAF in operations and infrastructure. The MoU with Comac was signed seven months after the agreement with the Defense Ministry was signed.
According to the MoU, in exchange for extensive remuneration, Comac will receive cooperation in the aviation sector and the two companies will share information and advance technological and innovative projects that Israeli firms can offer.
Airpark told the Israeli Securities Authority that the MoU was meant to "promote the shared goals of local and international aviation" and would be valid for five years from the date it was signed, according to Haaretz.
In March 2020, Israel Aerospace Industries joined the civilian facility project and signed an MoU with AES Aviation, the company that owns Airpark, to work together to form a joint company to operate Airpark.
No security check has been carried out on Comac, according to the Haaretz report, despite other Chinese companies which were involved in other public infrastructure projects, like the expansion of the Haifa port and the light rail in Tel Aviv, being required to undergo security checks.
The Defense Ministry told Haaretz that "This is a completely civilian project authorized by all the relevant bodies...It should be noted that the project has not yet been launched. The claims raised will be examined."
A security official told Haaretz that, besides for the possible security risk posed by Comac's involvement in the civilian facility, their involvement could also damage Israel's ties with the US.
US officials have expressed opposition to Israel's economic ties with Chinese companies in recent years.
The US is asking its allies, including Israel, to sever ties with China in areas with security risks, a US official with knowledge of talks on the matter said in May of last year.
A US official warned last year that “the Israeli government is trying to have it both ways with us. It wants approval for annexation and the continuation of beneficial economic, diplomatic and security ties, while opening the door to China in critical infrastructure projects [such as] 5G and the light rail.”
China is Israel’s third-largest trading partner, and trade between the countries grew by 402% in the past decade, reaching about $14 billion in 2018.
A report by the RAND research institute for the US Department of Defense published last year warned that China has close ties with Iran, and that “the Chinese government might require Chinese companies doing business in Israel to share insights with the Iranian government in order to win friends and influence in Tehran.”
Lahav Harkov contributed to this report.


Tags Defense Ministry IAF China Israel and China aircraft
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo

Israel's politicians must take risks to form government

 By JPOST EDITORIAL
Gil Troy

Netanyahu keeps saving Israel's Left from the Right - opinion

 By GIL TROY
Micah Halpern

Israel’s election generates no coverage, interest in US

 By MICAH HALPERN
Emily Schrader

Biden recognizing Armenian Genocide is righting a historic wrong - opinion

 By EMILY SCHRADER
A screen capture of Gina Ross’s relaxation video

It takes a village to stop antisemitism - opinion

 By GINA ROSS

Most Read

1

Iran fired missile at Israeli ship in Arabian Sea - report

A missile is launched during the annual military drill, dubbed “Zolphaghar 99”, in the Gulf of Oman with the participation of Navy, Air and Ground forces, Iran on September 9, 2020
2

Netanyahu short for right-wing coalition, would need Arab support

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu celebrates with the Likud after Israel's elections, March 23, 2021.
3

Stuck tanker blocking Suez Canal budges for the first time

A satellite image shows stranded container ship Ever Given ran around in Suez Canal, Egypt March 25, 2021.
4

Lab tests suggest Israeli-made face mask eliminates over 99% of coronavirus

Sonovia mask
5

No Armageddon: NASA says Earth safe from asteroid Apophis for 100 years

Artist's Impression of a collision of two icy asteroid-sized bodies orbiting the bright star Fomalhaut

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by