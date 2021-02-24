The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Israeli firm Upstep invests NIS 1.5m. to open UK subsidiary

‘COVID measures have led to rise in demand for our products’

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF  
FEBRUARY 24, 2021 20:56
UPSTEP FOUNDERS and siblings Oren Raz (left), Limor Katz and Aviad Raz. (photo credit: Courtesy)
UPSTEP FOUNDERS and siblings Oren Raz (left), Limor Katz and Aviad Raz.
(photo credit: Courtesy)
 Upstep Custom Orthotics has kicked off 2021 with a significant milestone, announcing a NIS 1.5 million investment to open a UK subsidiary. 
Established in 2017, the firm is disrupting the custom orthotics market with best-in-class solutions. Within three years, it became the best-rated custom orthotics company in the US, and is a leading authority on foot care and health. 
Using innovative materials and a revolutionary process, Upstep has helped people in the US relieve – or even solve – foot pain and discomfort. The company’s flexible, innovative customization method allows for the most accurate means to fit custom orthotics and cater for all foot issues and conditions – even for people with two substantially different feet.
Upstep recently invested NIS 5m. to upgrade its manufacturing facilities and increased its production capacity by 300%. The company’s rapid growth has demanded a larger staff, and its customer service and marketing departments have grown dramatically.
“Our new factory is state-of-the-art and the most advanced orthotic production facility in Israel,” said Limor Katz, Upstep’s CEO. “Social distancing and lockdown have led to a substantial increase in demand to our products, growing our income by a staggering 180%.”
Customers order Upstep’s orthotics (called Upsteps) through a simple, easy-to-use online tool that is highly attractive in times of social distancing and lockdowns. After customers answer a few lifestyle and medical questions, the Upstep team sends them a FeetKit: an at-home impression box. This kit is then returned to the company’s logistics center, where a team of expert podiatrists design a custom-made orthotic.
The new orthotics – 50% more affordable than traditional custom orthotics – are delivered to the customer within one month, and the company also provides a full warranty policy, including a 120-day money-back guarantee. 
“Our biggest reward is seeing the reviews that have made us tearful on more than one occasion,” added Katz. 
“Our orthotics are changing people’s lives for the better, and thanks to our unique, remote process, they’re available to people all over the US, from big cities to tiny, rural towns. Now, with our new subsidiary, we hope to be able to help more people than ever. We have big plans for the future, and we’ll keep working tirelessly to bring fantastic orthotic solutions to every person who needs them.”


Tags United Kingdom business innovation
