Israeli firm Upstep markets foot care products

Insoles firm Upstep is expanding its operations, entering the field of manufacturing and marketing foot care products, to keep feet soft, healthy and smooth.
It’s now launching its Upstep Pro Feet products, which have been developed by foot health experts from England and Israel and are an ideal solution for daily care of the feet.
Limor Katz, CEO of Upstep, said: “As a company that has become a medical authority in the field of insoles in the United States in recent years, we are pleased to expand the company’s activities to the field of health treatment creams for foot care and to launch the product line Upstep Pro Feet.”